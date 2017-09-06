Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Obayashi Road to delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Obayashi Road Corp <1896.T>:Says it will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange, effective Sept. 7.

Obayashi Road to retire treasury shares

July 18 (Reuters) - Obayashi Road Corp <1896.T>:* Says it will retire 1.8 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Sept. 11.* Says the total shares outstanding is 45 million shares after the retirement.

Obayashi says result of ToB for shares of Obayashi Road

June 22 (Reuters) - Obayashi Corp <1802.T>:* Says it acquired 21.7 million shares of Obayashi Road Corp <1896.T>, at the price of 940 yen per share, during the period from May 11 to June 21, and payment date on June 28.* Says it will raise voting power in Obayashi Road Corp to 89.9 percent, from 41.7 percent .

Obayashi offers ToB for shares of Obayashi Road at 940 yen per share

May 10 (Reuters) - Obayashi Corp <1802.T> ::* Says co is offering a takeover bid for 26.2 million shares of Obayashi Road Corp <1896.T> 's stock, at the price of 940 yen per share .* Says co is aiming to raise stake in Obayashi Road to 100 percent up from 41.67 percent .* Acquisition price for 26.2 million shares is 24.67 billion yen in total.* Say the offering period from May 11 to June 21.* Settlement starts from June 28.

Obayashi says on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission

Obayashi Corp <1802.T> :Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the company on April 4, under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law.

OBAYASHI amends consolidated full-year outlook and raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

OBAYASHI CORP:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,777,000 mln yen from 1,800,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 106,000 mln yen from 80,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 111,000 mln yen from 85,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 63,000 mln yen from 50,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to yen from yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,809.44 billion yen, net income of 56.47 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says profit outlook raised due to increased gross margins as the result of improved profitability in domestic construction work.Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 13.00 yen per share from 5.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

R&I affirms OBAYASHI CORP’s rating at "A" and rating outlook stable

OBAYASHI CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A".The rating outlook is stable.

OBAYASHI raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

OBAYASHI CORP:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,800,000 million yen from 1,770,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 80,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 85,000 million yen from 56,000 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 50,000 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 69.66 yen from 41.78 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,767.67 billion yen, net income of 38.13 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the sales increase and improved profitability of projects are the main reasons for the forecast.