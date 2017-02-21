Haseko Corp (1808.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I upgrades HASEKO Corp's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
HASEKO Corp <1808.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgrades the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
R&I affirms rating on Haseko to "BBB+" and rating outlook stable
Haseko Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed rating on the company at "BBB+".The rating outlook is stable. Full Article
Haseko announces transaction price for acquisition of Japan-based company with subsidiary
Haseko Corp:Says transaction price for acquisition of Japan-based company is 35,090 mln yen in total (including advisory cost).Previous release disclosed on Nov. 11. Full Article
Haseko raises full-year consolidated net profit outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Haseko Corp:Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast increased to 770,000 million yen from 700,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast increased to 67,000 million yen from 56,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 64,000 million yen from 54,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 45,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share forecast increased to 149.70 yen from 116.43 yen.Comments that improved gross profit rate of construction, and an increase in the amount of construction are the main reasons for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016. Full Article
Haseko to fully acquire Japan-based company with subsidiary
Haseko Corp:Says the company and a Tokyo-based subsidiary FUJIKENSETSU CO.,LTD to acquire 89,600 shares (100 pct voting rights) in a Tokyo-based company JOINT CORPORATION, from TPG Savills Financial Holdings Limited.Transaction amount to be decided and disclosed later.The company to hold 99 pct stake in JOINT CORPORATION.Planned effective Dec. 25. Full Article