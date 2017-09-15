Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daiwa House Industry names Keiichi Yoshii as new president

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T>:Says it names current senior managing executive officer keiichi Yoshii as new president, effective Nov. 1 .Says current president Naotake Ohno will retire on Oct. 31.

Daiwa House Industry plans 150 pct buildup in US rental homes - Nikkei

June 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei.Daiwa House Industry expects to log about 65 billion yen in U.S sales in current fiscal year ending March 2018, 12 times the year-earlier result - Nikkei‍​.

Daiwa House Industry fiscal 2018 sales to be upgraded by upto 200 bln yen - NIKKEI

May 3 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd will upgrade fiscal 2018 target for consol net profit in three-year plan by more than 20 percent to 220 billion yen - Nikkei.Daiwa House Industry fiscal 2018 sales will be upgraded by up to 200 billion yen to about 3.9 trillion yen, around a 5% increase - Nikkei.Daiwa House net profit for fiscal 2016 appears to have risen 76% from previous year to 180 bln yen; fiscal 2016 sales also probably grew 10% to about 3.5 trln yen - Nikkei.Daiwa House will upgrade foreign sales slightly from 200 bln yen for fiscal 2018 in current plan due to a U.S. acquisition - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Daiwa House Industry's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

May 2 (Reuters) - Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T> ::* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .* Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Daiwa House Industry to use AI to operate warehouses in Japan - Nikkei

Nikkei : Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei . Daiwa House Industry's plan to use AI in its warehouses in Japan as soon as next year could slash manpower by 80 percent - Nikkei . Daiwa House Industry aims to boost fiscal 2018 operating profit by 19% from fiscal 2015 levels - Nikkei

Daiwa House Industry to issue debts worth totally 60 bln yen

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T>: Says it to issue bonds worth totally 60 billion yen .Says payment date of Feb. 28.

Daiwa House Industry unit completes stake acquisition in Stanley-Martin Communities

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T>: Says its unit Daiwa House USA Inc completed stake acquisition in Stanley-Martin Communities, LLC .Says previous release disclosed on Oct. 26.

Daiwa House Industry unit to buy 82 pct voting rights in Stanley-Martin Communities

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T>: Says its unit Daiwa House USA Inc to buy 82 percent voting rights in Stanley-Martin Communities, LLC for $251.9 million or about 26.3 billion yen in total .Says the transaction planned effective in December.

Daiwa House Industry plans to invest 700 bln yen in real estate- Nikkei

Nikkei: Daiwa House Industry Co plans to increase size of rental factories it operates in Southern Vietnam almost fourfold by march 2019- Nikkei .Daiwa House plans to invest 700 billion yen in real estate domestically and abroad- Nikkei.

Daiwa House Industry to develop logistics facilities via Thailand venture - Nikkei<1925.T>

Nikkei: Daiwa House Industry to set up wha Daiwa Logistics Property as jv with WHA, a thai warehouse and distribution center developer -Nikkei . Daiwa House Industry will invest 3.7 billion yen to take 49% stake in jv co, which will operate logistics and distribution facilities in Thailand -Nikkei .