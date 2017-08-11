Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sands China posts HY profit for group of $678 mln, up 23 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>:HY total net revenues for group were US$3.70 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent.HY profit for group was US$678 million, up 23.0 pct.Board declared an interim dividend of hk$0.99 (equivalent to us$0.128) per share.

Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million

May 5 (Reuters) - Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>:On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share.On an IFRS basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd. Increased 15.5% to us$1.87 billion for Q1 of 2017.Sands China Ltd says profit for Sands China Ltd. increased 11.5% to US$349 million for Q1 of 2017.

Las Vegas Sands's Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent

April 26 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp : :Las vegas sands reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66.Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent to $3.11 billion.Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.60.Qtrly hotel revpar in macao increased 10.3 pct to SGD 603.Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sands China appoints Dave Sun Minqi as CFO

April 24 (Reuters) - Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>:Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer .Sun Minqi, Dave has been appointed as senior vice president and chief financial officer of company.

Sands China Ltd says FY Profit US$1.22 billion, down 16.1%

Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>: Net revenues were US$6.65 billion for year ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of 2.4% . Profit for year ended December 31, 2016 was US$1.22 billion, a decrease of 16.1% .Board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 per share.

Las Vegas Sands reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

Las Vegas Sands Corp : Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 . Q4 revenue $3.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.11 billion . Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64 . "Macao market overall continued its recovery in q4" . Macao portfolio generated visitation growth of 23% and higher hotel occupancy rates in Q4 . Qtrly consolidated adjusted property EBITDA increased 6.1% to $1.12 billion, with margin of 36.3% .On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for Sands China Ltd. (scl) increased 12.0% to $1.86 billion in Q4 of 2016.

Sands China's unit received approval to commence operations at the Parisian Macao<1928.HK>

Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>: Unit received approval from The Gaming Inspection And Coordination Bureau Of Macau to commence operations at the Parisian Macao .

Sands China announces entry into Amendment And Restatement Agreement<1928.HK>

Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>: Voluntary announcement entry into an amendment and restatement agreement <1928.HK> . Pursuant to agreement, each consenting lender holding term loans under existing credit agreement agreed to extend maturity of its term loans to May 31, 2022 . Unit, Venetian Macau Ltd, VML Us Finance Llc (Borrower) and VML's other units entered into an amendment and restatement agreement . Agreement entered into with the lenders party thereto and Bank Of China Ltd, Macau branch as administrative agent and collateral agent .

Sands China Ltd - Macau probes two officials for graft as casino hub extends corruption crackdown - Reuters

Sands China Ltd:Two officials in the southern Chinese territory of Macau are under investigation for taking bribes and abusing their power as authorities move to stamp out corruption in the world's largest gambling hub - RTRS.Macau's Commission Against Corruption said in a online statement posted on Dec 14 that it had "uncovered bribe-taking by a customs inspector and another case of passive corruption and abuse of power by a Marine and Water Bureau chief." - RTRS.Macau's graft body said the customs inspector had accepted bribes to allow a gambler enter Macau with more cash than legally allowed, while the Marine and Water officer received advantages from a person in charge of a ferry services company - RTRS."According to the investigation results, the chief had also used his powers to help cover up the irregular practices of the ferry services company on many occasions, - RTRS.so the latter could be free from penalties even though its operations did not comply with the instructions and regulations set out by the Marine and Water Bureau." - RTRS.Macau has two main ferry operators, Turbo Jet owned by Shun Tak Holdings 0242.HK, and Cotai Water Jet owned by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands China 1928.HK. - RTRS.