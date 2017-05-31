Edition:
JGC Corp (1963.T)

1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,851JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,851
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,489,432
52-wk High
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Consortium including Japan's JGC to build LNG platform off Mozambique for 700 bln yen - Nikkei
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 07:08pm EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - NIkkei::Consortium including JGC has reached 700 billion yen deal to build a floating liquefied natural gas platform off the coast of mozambique - Nikkei.Developers on lng project include Eni, China National Petroleum and Korea Gas - Nikkei.JGC to handle roughly 150 bln yen portion of LNG contract- Nikkei.JGC to handle planning, procuring materials for and building lng plant with TechnipfMC and Samsung Heavy Industries - Nikkei.  Full Article

JGC announces change of president and CEO
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 10:47pm EDT 

May 11(Reuters) - JGC Corp <1963.T>:Says it appoints Tadashi Ishizuka as new president to replace Koichi Kawana.Say it appoints current chairman Masayuki Sato as CEO and chairman .  Full Article

JGC Corp to construct photovoltaic power station for estimated 50 bln yen - Nikkei
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 01:34pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :JGC to construct photovoltaic power station under an order from local arm of U.S. utility Virginia Solar Group for estimated 50 billion yen - Nikkei.JGC's plan is to complete the solar farm with capacity of roughly 260,000 kw in the Okayama Prefecture city of Mimasaka in the autumn of 2019 - Nikkei.  Full Article

JGC Corp receives order from Bahrain National Gas- Nikkei
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 04:18pm EDT 

Nikkei : JGC Corp received roughly 10 bln yen ($97.2 mln) order from state-run Bahrain National Gas - Nikkei .JGC to build storage tanks as well as pipelines connecting them to plant; order to be completed by september 2018 -Nikkei.  Full Article

JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 bln yen for power plant project - Nikkei
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 01:25pm EDT 

Nikkei: JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 billion yen ($198 million) for a power plant project from a utility in the Philippines - Nikkei .The 105,000kw coal-fired facility in Sarangani Province is slated to begin operations in April 2019 - Nikkei.  Full Article

JGC raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 09:30pm EST 

JGC CORP:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 49.5 yen per share from 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.  Full Article

JGC Corp News

BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise's unit signs supply contract with Japan's JGC Corp

* Says unit signs supply contract worth $13.0 million with Japan's JGC Corp

Earnings vs. Estimates

