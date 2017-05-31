Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Consortium including Japan's JGC to build LNG platform off Mozambique for 700 bln yen - Nikkei

June 1 (Reuters) - NIkkei::Consortium including JGC has reached 700 billion yen deal to build a floating liquefied natural gas platform off the coast of mozambique - Nikkei.Developers on lng project include Eni, China National Petroleum and Korea Gas - Nikkei.JGC to handle roughly 150 bln yen portion of LNG contract- Nikkei.JGC to handle planning, procuring materials for and building lng plant with TechnipfMC and Samsung Heavy Industries - Nikkei.

JGC announces change of president and CEO

May 11(Reuters) - JGC Corp <1963.T>:Says it appoints Tadashi Ishizuka as new president to replace Koichi Kawana.Say it appoints current chairman Masayuki Sato as CEO and chairman .

JGC Corp to construct photovoltaic power station for estimated 50 bln yen - Nikkei

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :JGC to construct photovoltaic power station under an order from local arm of U.S. utility Virginia Solar Group for estimated 50 billion yen - Nikkei.JGC's plan is to complete the solar farm with capacity of roughly 260,000 kw in the Okayama Prefecture city of Mimasaka in the autumn of 2019 - Nikkei.

JGC Corp receives order from Bahrain National Gas- Nikkei

Nikkei : JGC Corp received roughly 10 bln yen ($97.2 mln) order from state-run Bahrain National Gas - Nikkei .JGC to build storage tanks as well as pipelines connecting them to plant; order to be completed by september 2018 -Nikkei.

JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 bln yen for power plant project - Nikkei

Nikkei: JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 billion yen ($198 million) for a power plant project from a utility in the Philippines - Nikkei .The 105,000kw coal-fired facility in Sarangani Province is slated to begin operations in April 2019 - Nikkei.

JGC raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

JGC CORP:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 49.5 yen per share from 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.