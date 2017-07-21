Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Covestro extends partnership with Mito Polimeri and Plastotecnica‍​

July 21 (Reuters) - COVESTRO AG <1COV.DE>::EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MITO POLIMERI AND PLASTOTECNICA‍​.RENEWED LONG-STANDING CONTRACTS WITH ITS PARTNERS MITO POLIMERI AND PLASTOTECNICA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE PLASTICS IN ITALY.

Covestro launches expanded film production

July 3 (Reuters) - COVESTRO AG <1COV.DE>:COVESTRO LAUNCHES EXPANDED FILM PRODUCTION.THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF AROUND EUR 20 MILLION ALSO INCLUDES THE ASSOCIATED INFRASTRUCTURE AND LOGISTICS.

Covestro CEO Patrick Thomas to assume role of interim CFO

June 2 (Reuters) - Covestro AG <1COV.DE>:Covestro: CEO Patrick Thomas takes over interim CFO responsibilities at Covestro.Long-Term successful strategy to be continued.CFO succession planning underway.CEO Patrick Thomas will assume role of interim CFO following resignation of Frank H. Lutz..

Covestro: Markus Steilemann to become new Chairman of Board of Management

May 24 (Reuters) - COVESTRO AG <1COV.DE>::SUPERVISORY BOARD OF COVESTRO HAS NAMED DR. MARKUS STEILEMANN AS SUCCESSOR OF PATRICK THOMAS AS CHAIRMAN OF COVESTRO BOARD OF MANAGEMENT IN TODAY'S MEETING.CONTRACT OF ACTING CEO PATRICK THOMAS REMAINS UNCHANGED UNTIL END OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2018.

Covestro CFO says 2017 investment budget up 130 million eur at 550 million

April 25 (Reuters) - Covestro <1COV.DE>:Cfo says mdi, polycarbonate units will likely sustain current strong margins over the long term, tdi market shows signs of overheating and margins will normalise.Cfo says 2017 investment budget up 130 million eur at 550 million eur, 2018 investment budget 650 million eur.

Covestro expects 2017 EBITDA significantly above 2016 level-slides

April 25 (Reuters) - Covestro <1COV.DE>:Says expects 2017 ebitda significantly above 2016 level, previously seen at or above 2016 - presentation slides.Covestro expects q2 ebitda significantly above year-earlier level - slides.

Covestro continues MDI production in Tarragona

Covestro AG <1COV.DE>: Covestro continues MDI production in Tarragona . Covestro has resolved to continue manufacturing rigid foam precursor MDI in Tarragona (Spain) . Main reason for this decision was significant increase in demand for MDI . Has managed to get access to important raw materials - in particular chlorine - for Tarragona site for next years beyond end of 2017 .According to current plans, impact on employees will be minimized.

Bayer places Covestro shares at 66.50 euros apiece

Bayer : Says has reduced its holding in Covestro from 64.2 percent to 53.3 percent . Says Places Covestro shares at 66.50 euros apiece . Says still expects a mid-single-digit percentage increase in core earnings per share from continuing operations in 2017 . Says Covestro will continue to be fully consolidated in Bayer’s statement of financial position .

Covestro CEO says 2017 EBITDA will be at or above 2016 levels

Covestro <1COV.DE> press conference: CEO says Q1 EBITDA will be significantly above year-earlier level . CEO says 2017 EBITDA will be at or above 2016 levels Further company coverage: [1COV.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Covestro aiming for at least 1.78 bln eur in FY EBITDA

Covestro <1COV.DE> CFO to Reuters : Aiming for at least 1.78 billion EUR in EBITDA for the full year, up from an adjusted 1.64 billion in 2015 . Expects no special items in 2016 Further company coverage: [1COV.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).