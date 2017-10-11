Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nisshin Seifun Group completes share repurchase

Oct 11(Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:Says it completed repurchase of 5.3 million shares of its common stock, for 10 billion yen in total, from May 17 to Oct. 6.Share repurchase plan was announced on May 12.

Nisshin Seifun Group updates share repurchase status

Oct 4(Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:Says it bought back 959,900 shares for 1.84 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12.Says it accumulatively repurchased 5 million shares for 9.27 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30.

Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 1.4 mln shares for 2.55 bln yen in August

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:* Says it repurchased 1.4 million shares for 2.55 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 4 million shares for 7.42 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .

Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 457,300 shares for 832.3 mln yen

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:* Says it repurchased 457,300 shares for 832.3 million yen in total in July .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12 .* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.6 million shares for 4.87 billion yen in total as of July 31.

Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 1.3 mln share for 2.48 bln yen

July 5 (Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:* Says it repurchased 1.3 million shares for 2.48 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30.* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.2 million shares for 4.04 billion yen in total as of June 30.

Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 841,300 shares in May

June 5 (Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T> ::* Says it bought back 841,300 shares for 1.56 billion yen in May .

Nisshin Seifun Group to buy back 2.32 pct stake of shares

May 12 (Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T> ::* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.32 percent stake of shares (7 million shares) for up to 10 billion yen, during the period from May 17 to Nov. 30.

Nisshin Seifun Group says change of corporate auditor

May 10 (Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:* Says it appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC , effective June 28.

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP to acquire shares of Joyous Foods

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC:To acquire 1,302 shares of Joyous Foods from a Tokyo-based company on Jan. 29, 2016, for 1 yen.Joyous Foods to issue 1,302 shares to the company on Jan. 29, 2016 for 3,255 mln yen.To hold 2,604 shares (65.1 pct voting rights) in Joyous Foods after transaction.Transaction amount 3,255 mln yen.