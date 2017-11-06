Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Country Garden Holdings Co posts 10 months contracted sales of RMB484.77 bln​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK> ::‍For ten months ended 31 October 2017 achieved contracted sales of about RMB484.77 billion​.

Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​.

Country Garden Holdings Co says nine months contracted sales RMB428.17 bbln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>::Nine months ​contracted sales about RMB428.17 billion.

Country Garden Holdings Company announces assignments of rights of assets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:Each of assignor subsidiaries respectively entered into agreements with elite architectural co.Expected that group will record a gain of approximately rmb924 million from assignments.Consideration for disposal and management of assets totaling rmb2.65 billion.Agreements to assign to Elite Architectural Co. Rights to all income of subject assets and right to dispose of and manage subject assets.

Country Garden Holdings announces revision of annual caps

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:Elite Architectural Co. and Shunde Country Garden Co. Entered into supplemental letter agreement on 22 August 2017.Pursuant to supplemental letter agreement parties agreed to revise existing annual caps to revised annual caps of RMB3 billion, RMB3.6 billion and RMB4.3 billion respectively.

Country Garden Holdings posts HY profit attributable of RMB7.50 bln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:HY profit attributable to owners of company rose by 39.2 percent year on year to approximately RMB7.50 billion..Group's HY total revenue rose by 35.5 percent year on year to approximately RMB77.74 billion.Board declared interim dividend of RMB15.02 cents per share.

Country Garden Holdings says for seven months ended 31 July, achieved contracted sales of about RMB333.90 bln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:For seven months ended 31 July 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb333.90 billion.For seven months ended 31 july 2017 group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb333.90 billion.

Country Garden enters into purchase agreement

July 19 (Reuters) - Country Garden <2007.HK>::Issue Of US$600,000,000 4.75pct Senior Notes Due 2022.Co, subsidiary guarantors and subsidiary guarantor pledgors entered into purchase agreement to issue of US$600 million 4.75pct senior notes due 2022.Estimated net proceeds in connection with notes issue, will be about US$590.8 million.

Country Garden's unit to invest in CIMC's property subsidiary

July 17 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ>2039.HK:Says Country Garden's <<<2007.HK>>> unit in deal to invest 926.3 million yuan ($136.86 million) in its property development subsidiary for 25 percent stake.

Haichang Ocean Park signs cooperation agreement with Country Garden Holdings

June 15 (Reuters) - Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd <2255.HK>:Entered into a project cooperation framework agreement with Country Garden Holdings Company Limited.Co and country Garden shall work together to develop and acquire premium tourist and leisure in China.