AAC Technologies signs facility agreement for US$300 mln

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Aac Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>:Co as guarantor and units of co as borrowers and guarantors entered into a facility agreement.Agreement signed with lenders for US$300 million term loan facility.

AAC Technologies HY profit RMB2,126.8 million

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Aac Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>::HY revenue RMB8,644 million versus RMB5,564 million.Interim dividend HK$0.40 per share.HY profit attributable to owners of company grew by 57.0% to RMB2,126.8 million.

AAC Technologies announces strategic cooperation agreement with Ping An Bank

June 14 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings <2018.HK>::Announcement in relation to strategic cooperation agreement.Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Ping An Bank Co., Ltd..Ping an bank agrees to provide to group a comprehensive credit and financing line of RMB10 billion.Term of agreement is one year from date of agreement.

AAC Technologies entered a cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation (Nanjing Branch)​

June 9 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>-:Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing Branch)​.Citic Bank to provide to group with comprehensive credit and financing line of not less than rmb10 billion, subject to compliance with relevant laws.Pursuant to agreement citic bank will carry out multilevel cooperation based on financial needs of co.Term of agreement is two years from date of agreement.

AAC Technologies denies allegations made by Gotham, applies for trading resumption​

June 6 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>:‍Company denies all allegations made against company in Gotham's May 18 report​.‍Is of opinion that allegations made against company in gotham's may 18 report are groundless, false or misleading​.‍Company has established a special committee comprising all independent non-executive directors of company​.‍Special committee appointed external reviewer to conduct an independent review in view of allegations contained in Gotham's May 18 report​.‍Applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 7 June 2017​.‍Company would adopt all reasonable measures to protect interests of shareholders, including share repurchase by co.

AAC Technologies says qtrly net profit grew 72% to rmb1.06 bln

May 12 (Reuters) - Aac Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>-:Qtrly net profit grew 72% year-on-year amounting to rmb1,062 million.Qtrly revenue rmb 4.22 billion, up 66 percent.

AAC Technologies comments on report about company's financial performance

May 11 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>:noted a report circulating in investment community on 11 may 2017 about company's financial performance and corporate governance..denies allegations in report and considers information contained therein to be inaccurate and misleading.."shareholders of company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of company.".confirms it is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid false market in cos' securities.

AAC Technologies reports FY profit attributable RMB4,025.7 mln

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK> : Profit attributable to owners of company grew by 29.6% from RMB3,106.9 million in 2015 to RMB4,025.7 million this year . FY revenue RMB15.51 billion versus RMB11.74 billion .A proposed total dividend of HK$1.47 per share for 2016, representing 23% growth over the previous year..

AAC Technologies says acquisition of 19.58% equity interest in AAC New Power

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc<2018.HK> : connected Transactions - Acquisition Of 19.58% Equity Interest In AAC New Power . Unit and Changzhou ZKLF entered into Changzhou ZKLF Equity Transfer Agreement . AAC HK agreed to acquire from Changzhou ZKLF 15.1% equity interest in AAC New Power at a consideration of rmb21.6 million . AAC HK and Jiangsu Yuanyu entered into Jiangsu Yuanyu equity transfer agreement . Pursuant to Jiangsu Yuanyu equity transfer agreement AAC HK agreed to acquire 4.48% equity interest in aac new power for rmb6.4 million Source (http://bit.ly/2n6udOX) Further company coverage: [2018.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc reports 9-mnth net profit RMB2.46 bln vs RMB2.10 bln

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK> : 9-mnth net profit RMB2.46 billion versus RMB2.10 billion .During nine months of 2016, revenue up 24 percent year-on-year to RMB9.77 billion.