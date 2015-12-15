Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T)
2269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
9,180JPY
10:08pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥9,160
Open
¥9,200
Day's High
¥9,240
Day's Low
¥9,160
Volume
231,800
Avg. Vol
394,731
52-wk High
¥10,560
52-wk Low
¥8,400
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kotobuki Spirits to buy Japan-based company from subsidiary of Meiji Holdings
Kotobuki Spirits Co Ltd:Says subsidiary of Meiji Holdings to transfer 100 pct stake in a Japan-based company (target company) that holds by its wholly owned subsidiary, to Kotobuki Spirits Co Ltd.Says target company engaged in manufacturing, sale of cake baked confectionery and purchase and sale of dessert.Transaction amount about 10 mln yen (including advisory cost of about 10 mln yen).Planned effective in Jan. 22, 2016. Full Article