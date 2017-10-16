Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China updates on 9-mth premium income of life insurance business

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <601318.SS>::9-mnth total accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB313.93 billion .

Yuxing Infotech Investment says co further disposed 1.2 million Ping An H shares

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd <601318.SS>:Co further disposed 1.2 million Ping An H shares in series of transactions for gross sale proceeds of about HK$76.9 million​.

Ping An Life Insurance raises stake in ICBC - HKEx filing

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <2318.HK>:Buys 117.938 million shares of ICBC <<<1398.HK>>> at an average price per share of HK$6.3286 on Oct 9 - HKEx filing.Ping An Life Insurance owns 6.07 percent stake in ICBC after transaction from 5.93 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Muyuan Foods signs business cooperation agreement with PING AN INSURANCE(GROUP)COMPANY OF CHINA

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Muyuan Foods Co Ltd <002714.SZ>:* Says it signed business cooperation agreement with PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA，LTD. .* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on insurance business and comprehensive financial business .

Tarena International Inc signs strategic partnership agreement with Ping An

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tarena International Inc - :Tarena International Inc signs strategic partnership agreement with Ping An.Co will cooperate with Ping An to offer to Tarena's eligible students nationwide Ping an safe employment education insurance.

Ping An Insurance's unit Ping An Life to invest in Tsumura's private placement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <2318.HK><601318.SS>:Says it enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with Tsumura & Co <<<4540.T>>>.Says to invest 1.6 billion yuan ($242.81 million) in Tsumura's share private placement.Says unit Ping An Life will hold 10 percent stake in Tsumura after transaction, becoming Tsumura's largest shareholder.

Tsumura says business and capital alliance with PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tsumura & Co <4540.T>:* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA ，LTD on Sept. 22 .* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on crude drug supply system, traditional Chinese medicine and health foods related field through establishment of JV.* Says unit of PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA will acquire 7.7 million shares of the co, at the price of 3,559.5 yen per share, and payment date on Oct. 13 .

Chanrong resigns from CFO of Ping An Bank

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ping An Bank Co Ltd <000001.SZ> ::* Says Chen Rong resigned from vice-President and CFO of the company .

Ping An Insurance updates on Jan-Aug premium income of life insurance business

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd <2318.HK>::January to August, 2017 total accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB286.15 billion.

Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China says due to accounting estimate changes HY profit before tax fell by RMB15.42 bln

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China <2318.HK>:Due to accounting estimate changes on insurance contract liabilities in hy17 report, hy profit before tax fell by rmb15.42 billion.