China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei::China Mengniu Dairy Co will partner with domestic e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to capture untapped dairy demand in rural areas.

China Mengniu Dairy Co says HY profit attributable RMB1.13 billion

Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>::HY profit attributable to owners RMB 1.13 billion versus RMB1.08 billion.HY revenue RMB 29.47 billion versus RMB 27.26 billion a year ago.Directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017.

China Mengniu Dairy says ‍application made for listing of US$194.8 mln zero coupon exchangeable bonds​

June 6 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>:Aapplication made to stock exchange of hk for listing and permission to deal in, us$194,800,000 zero coupon exchangeable bonds due 2022​.

China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>::Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co.Company intends to use net proceeds of issue of bonds to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness.

China Mengniu Dairy reports fy loss attributable to owners RMB751.2 million

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>: Fy loss attributable to owners rmb 751.2 million versus profit of rmb2.37 billion . FY revenue from continuing operations of rmb 53.78 billion versus rmb 49.03 billion .Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of rmb0.089 per ordinary share for year ended 31 december 2016.

China Mengniu Dairy says HY net profit RMB 1.08 bln<2319.HK>

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2319.HK> . HY net profit RMB 1.08 billion versus RMB 1.34 billion a year ago . Dairy industry is facing severe challenges . HY revenue RMB27.26 billion versus RMB 25.56BLN . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Mengniu Dairy announces appointment of chairman of the board

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd:Change of directors and chairman of the board; change of chairman of the nomination committee; and resignation of vice-chairman of the board.Says Ning Gaoning resigned as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Ma Jianping was appointed as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Says Yu Xubo resigned as the vice-chairman of the board with effect from 19 February 2016.