Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>::Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by about 149.7% to approximately rmb1,161.0 million.Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for HY was about RMB10,031.7 million, up about 69.8%.Do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017.

Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2382.HK> . Directors of the company do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 increased by approximately 50.4% to approximately RMB465.0 million . Says HY unaudited consolidated revenue RMB 5.91 billion versus RMB4.65 billion . Looking back to the first half of 2016, the global economy recovered moderately . Brexit cast a shadow over the global economy" . China, being the largest smartphone market, has saturated with abundant supply of smartphones" . "Group basically remains positive on its full-year performance just like its attitude held at the beginning of the year" . The United States (the "U.S."), the United Kingdom (the "UK") and other developed economies experienced a slower-than-expected economic recovery" .