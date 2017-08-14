Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (2382.HK)
124.50HKD
5 Dec 2017
HK$-7.50 (-5.68%)
HK$132.00
HK$129.00
HK$130.50
HK$123.80
12,519,618
8,130,545
HK$152.60
HK$32.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sunny Optical Technology Group says HY net profit was up 149.7pct
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>::Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by about 149.7% to approximately rmb1,161.0 million.Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for HY was about RMB10,031.7 million, up about 69.8%.Do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017. Full Article
Sunny Optical Technology Group expects to record more than 120 pct increase in profit for HY
July 17 (Reuters) - Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>:Expected to record a substantial increase in profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017 by more than 120%.Expected result due to significant increase in group's revenue and margin expansion.. Full Article
Sunny Optical Technology Group says FY profit RMB1.27 bln
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>: Group's revenue for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was approximately rmb14.61 billion . FY profit attributable to owners of company RMB1.27 billion, up 66.8 percent . Proposed a final dividend of approximately RMB0.290 .FY revenue RMB14.61 billion versus rmb 10.70 billion. Full Article
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co says HY net profit increased by about 50.4 pct to RMB465 mln<2382.HK>
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2382.HK> . Directors of the company do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 increased by approximately 50.4% to approximately RMB465.0 million . Says HY unaudited consolidated revenue RMB 5.91 billion versus RMB4.65 billion . Looking back to the first half of 2016, the global economy recovered moderately . Brexit cast a shadow over the global economy" . China, being the largest smartphone market, has saturated with abundant supply of smartphones" . "Group basically remains positive on its full-year performance just like its attitude held at the beginning of the year" . The United States (the "U.S."), the United Kingdom (the "UK") and other developed economies experienced a slower-than-expected economic recovery" . Full Article
Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index
HONG KONG, Nov 10 Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, will join the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday.