BOC Hong Kong Holdings posts HY net profit attributable HK$14,627 million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>:HY net operating income before impairment allowances HK$23,324 million versus HK$20,511 million.Interim dividend was HK$0.545 per share and special dividend was HK$0.095 per share..HY net profit attributable HK$14,627 million versus HK$11,749 million.

BOC Hong Kong Holdings announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman

Aug 30 (Reuters) - BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>::Announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman.

BOC Hong Kong Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11.46 bln

April 28 (Reuters) - BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>::Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11,455 million versus HK$9,415 million.Qtrly net interest income and net interest margin increased on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis.Q1 operating profit before impairment allowances HK$8,417 million versus HK$6,579 million.Q1 net charge of impairment allowances on loans decreased year-on-year.

Boc Hong Kong Holdings says FY net profit HK$55.50 billion vs HK$26.98 billion

Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK> : Fy net operating income before impairment allowances hk$ 41,754 million versus hk$40,181 million a year ago . Fy net profit hk$55,503 million versus hk$ 26,982 million a year ago . Board has recommended a final dividend of hk$0.625 per share . Heading into 2017, the overall operating environment for banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging . In Hong Kong, the subdued global environment will probably maintain growth at a low level . "Growth trends are expected to be divergent in asean member countries" ."Heading into 2017, overall operating environment for banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging".

BOC Hong Kong announces completion of disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank

BOC Hong Kong <2388.HK> : Joint Announcement - completion of the disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank . Upon completion of proposed disposal, Chiyu Bank will cease to be a subsidiary of each of Bank Of China, BOCHK (Holdings) and BOCHK .To facilitate smooth transition, transitional services deal entered into between BOCHK, Chiyu Bank and XIL on 22 Dec 2016 will take effect from completion date.

Bank of China Hong Kong to dispose stake in Chiyu Bank for HK$7.69 bln

Bank of China Hong Kong: Proposed disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank . Agreement for proposed disposal of total of 2.1 million ordinary shares of Chiyu Bank by BOCHK for a total consideration of HK$7.69 bln . Unit and indirect 66.06 pct owned unit of Bank Of China entered into sale and purchase agreement with unit of Xiamen International Investment (XIL) and Committee of Jimei Schools . Performance bond in amount of not more than HK$350 million will be provided to BOCHK pursuant to terms of sale and purchase agreement . To facilitate a smooth transition, BOCHK, Chiyu Bank and XIL entered into a transitional services agreement on 22 December 22, 2016 .Resultant proceeds from proposed disposal will facilitate development of BOCHK's business in ASEAN region.

BOC Hong Kong posts HY net profit of HK$ 42.731 billion<2388.HK>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <2388.HK> . HY net profit HK$ 42.731 billion versus HK$13.39 billion a year ago . Says board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.545 per ordinary share . Hong kong- HY net operating income before impairment allowances HK$20.745 billion versus HK$20.73 billion a year ago .

BOC Hong Kong enters into acquisition agreements with Bank of China<2388.HK><3988.HK><601988.SS>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: Bochk has entered into the acquisition agreements with Bank of China . Consideration for the proposed Thailand share acquisition is 14.90 bln baht million . Consideration for the proposed Malaysia share acquisition is 2.03 billion rgt . Agreements in relation to the acquisitions of BOC Thailand and of BOC Malaysia, respectively, as part of the restructuring exercise .

Moody's - Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system

Moody's: Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system . Outlook for the Hong Kong banking system over the next 12-18 months is negative. . Negative outlook for Hong Kong's banking system on expectation that large banks in territory to receive less support from government of Hong Kong .Territory is also set to see gradually rising borrowing costs.

BOC Hong Kong Holdings clarifies on press articles regarding potential acquisitions of certain banking businesses by Co<2388.HK><3988.HK><601988.SS>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: The company is reviewing the business strategies for the banking operations of the company in such asean countries" . No binding agreement with respect to any acquisition or corporate restructuring transaction has been entered into" . Notes there are recent press articles regarding potential acquisitions of certain banking businesses by the company . Says has commenced discussion with Bank of China in respect of the potential restructuring .