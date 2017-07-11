Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sapporo Holdings's operating profit likely came in above 3 bln yen in Jan-June half - Nikkei

July 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Sapporo Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely came in above 3 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei.Sapporo Holdings Ltd's sales apparently edged up 4 percent to 260 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei.Sapporo probably will maintain its full-year forecast - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Sapporo Holdings Ltd's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sapporo Holdings Ltd <2501.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Sapporo Holdings will likely lift group operating profit 5 pct in year ending Dec. 2017 - Nikkei

Nikkei - : Sapporo Holdings will likely lift group operating profit 5% to roughly 21 billion yen in year ending December 2017 on Japanese sales of core beer offering - Nikkei . Sapporo Holdings' sales are expected to climb 5% to around 568 billion yen in the year ending December 2017 - Nikkei .For 2016, Sapporo Holdings operating profit apparently climbed 43 percent to about 20 billion yen, in line with the 20.1 billion yen forecast - Nikkei.

Sapporo Holdings likely generated about 2 bln yen in operating profit for 6 months through June - Nikkei

Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings likely generated operating profit of some 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in six months through June - Nikkei . Sapporo Holdings sales probably rose 2% to around 250 bln yen, beer sales increased 6% to 13.23 mln cases in the six months through June - Nikkei .For the full year through December, Sapporo expects a 6% sales increase to 565.4 bln yen, with operating profit jumping 51% to 21.1 bln yen - Nikkei.

Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21 pct to 10 bln yen this year - Nikkei

: Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21% to 10 billion yen ($93.7 million) this year - Nikkei .Sapporo Holdings' real estate business sales are on track to rise 9% to 22.8 billion yen in the year ending in December - Nikkei.

Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>

Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei .