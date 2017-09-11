Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)
5,076JPY
23 Oct 2017
¥50 (+0.99%)
¥5,026
¥5,070
¥5,092
¥5,051
651,000
1,363,867
¥5,092
¥3,355
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Asahi Group Holdings says issuance of euro denominated senior unsecured bonds worth 1.2 bln euros
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>:* Says it will issue 2021 due euro denominated senior.* Says it will issue 2025 due euro denominated senior.* Payment date on Sept. 19.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment . Full Article
Asahi Group Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 280 bln yen
June 7(Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>:Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 12, 2020 and interest rate 0.08 percent per annum.Says it will issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 13, 2022 and interest rate 0.17 percent per annum.Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 13, 2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per annum.Says it will issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 11, 2027 and interest rate 0.33 percent per annum.Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Says subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 13.Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters. Full Article
R&I removes Asahi Group Holdings from rating monitor and affirms rating at "A+" -R&I
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I . R&I affirmed rating on the company at "A+"-R&I .Rating outlook stable-R&I. Full Article
Asahi Group Holdings completes acquisition of SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T> : Says it completes acquisition of SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business as planned, at 7.3 billion Euros, on March 31 .Previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 13, 2016. Full Article
Asahi Group to spend over 10 bln yen to expand a plant, build logistics center-Nikkei
Nikkei- : Asahi Group to spend more than 10 billion yen to expand a group plant and build a logistics center near Gunma prefecture-Nikkei . Asahi Group's third production line to boost output capacity by 15 percent to 30 million cases a year - Nikkei .Asahi's rival Suntory Beverage & Food plans to invest around 3.8 billion yen to revamp factory in Kumamoto prefecture damaged by an earthquake-Nikkei. Full Article
Tsingtao says Asahi has not commented on possibility of selling Tsingtao shares
Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK> :Says Asahi Group has not commented on the possibility of selling its tsingtao shares - clarifying media reports. Full Article
Asahi Group will sell shares in dairy company and farm business in China - Nikkei
Nikkei:Asahi will sell the stakes to Chinese company New Hope Dairy for an estimated sum of a little over 1 billion yen ($8.49 million) - Nikkei. Full Article
Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA
AB InBev completes sale of SABMiller stake in Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime
Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa
Asahi Group Holdings unit to sell stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding for $330 mln
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>: Says its unit to sell about 10 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co., Ltd. to Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp . Says transaction price $330 million .Says transaction will effective on Dec. 15. Full Article
Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery
TOKYO Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.