Asahi Group Holdings says issuance of euro denominated senior unsecured bonds worth 1.2 bln euros

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>:* Says it will issue 2021 due euro denominated senior.* Says it will issue 2025 due euro denominated senior.* Payment date on Sept. 19.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment .

Asahi Group Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 280 bln yen

June 7(Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>:Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 12, 2020 and interest rate 0.08 percent per annum.Says it will issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 13, 2022 and interest rate 0.17 percent per annum.Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 13, 2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per annum.Says it will issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen via public offering.Says maturity date June 11, 2027 and interest rate 0.33 percent per annum.Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Says subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 13.Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters.

R&I removes Asahi Group Holdings from rating monitor and affirms rating at "A+" -R&I

Asahi Group Holdings completes acquisition of SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T> : Says it completes acquisition of SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business as planned, at 7.3 billion Euros, on March 31 .Previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 13, 2016.

Asahi Group to spend over 10 bln yen to expand a plant, build logistics center-Nikkei

Nikkei- : Asahi Group to spend more than 10 billion yen to expand a group plant and build a logistics center near Gunma prefecture-Nikkei . Asahi Group's third production line to boost output capacity by 15 percent to 30 million cases a year - Nikkei .Asahi's rival Suntory Beverage & Food plans to invest around 3.8 billion yen to revamp factory in Kumamoto prefecture damaged by an earthquake-Nikkei.

Tsingtao says Asahi has not commented on possibility of selling Tsingtao shares

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK> :Says Asahi Group has not commented on the possibility of selling its tsingtao shares - clarifying media reports.

Asahi Group will sell shares in dairy company and farm business in China - Nikkei

Nikkei:Asahi will sell the stakes to Chinese company New Hope Dairy for an estimated sum of a little over 1 billion yen ($8.49 million) - Nikkei.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA : Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi . In connection with its business combination with SABMiller Limited (formerly SABMiller PLC) AB Inbev had made commitments to the European Commission (“EC”) to sell the CEE Business. . To sell businesses formerly owned by SABMiller Limited in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary And Romania for an agreed enterprise value of 7.3 billion euros ($7.77 billion) . Closing is expected to take place in the first half of 2017 and shareholders will be updated in due course . Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisers to AB Inbev in connection with this transaction .The disposal process has been carried out under the supervision of Mazars LLP in their role as EC monitoring trustee.

AB InBev completes sale of SABMiller stake in Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime

Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa : Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces completion of Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime disposal .Transaction values business at eur 2,550 million on a debt free/cash free basis, and was originally announced on 10 February 2016.

Asahi Group Holdings unit to sell stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding for $330 mln

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>: Says its unit to sell about 10 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co., Ltd. to Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp . Says transaction price $330 million .Says transaction will effective on Dec. 15.