Kirin Holdings says it now seeks to push debt reduction to 220 bln yen by December - Nikkei

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kirin Holdings says it now seeks to push debt reduction to 220 billion yen by this December - Nikkei.By the end of this year, Kirin Holdings aims to shrink its net interest-bearing debt to 370 billion yen, a cut of 40% from a year earlier - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Kirin Holdings's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to stable from negative-R&I

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to stable from negative-R&I.

R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Aug 25(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Panion & BF Biotech signs license and exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Korea

Panion & BF Biotech Inc <1760.TWO>: Says it signed a license and exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Korea Co Ltd .Says the two companies will cooperate on development of Korea market for its new kidney disease durg named Nephoxil.

Kirin Holdings' group operating profit likely rose more than 10% to 140 bln yen for the FY ended Dec. 31- Nikkei

Nikkei- : Kirin Holdings' group operating profit likely rose more than 10% to around 140 billion yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31- Nikkei .Kirin Holdings' sales apparently slipped 6% to around 2.07 trillion yen for fiscal year ended Dec. 31- Nikkei.

Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T> : Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery . Kirin Holdings- Brooklyn Brewery will issue new shares to Kirin Brewery, and Kirin Brewery will acquire about 24.5 percent stake in Brooklyn Brewery . Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Brooklyn Brewery will remain an independent craft beer brewer and no changes to the current management are planned . Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Co and Brooklyn Brewery will establish a joint venture in Japan around January 2017 . Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery plan to expand Brooklyn brand into Brazil .Kirin Holdings - joint venture will have planned capital contribution share of 60 percent from Kirin Brewery and 40 percent from Brooklyn Brewery.

R& I affirms Kirin Holdings's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to negative – R& I

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R& I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R& I .R& I changed rating outlook to negative from stable – R& I.

Kirin Holdings will deepen American sales partnership with Anheuser-Busch Inbev - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kirin Holdings will deepen an American sales partnership with Anheuser-Busch Inbev - Nikkei . Kirin Holdings Co Ltd aims to double its beer sales volume in the U.S. by 2021 - Nikkei .Employees of Kirin Brewery of America will be transferred to AB Inbev under new arrangement. They will form a special marketing team for Ichiban - Nikkei.

Kirin Holdings to likely report group operating profit of about 58 bln yen for January-June period - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kirin Holdings will likely report a group operating profit of about 58 billion yen for the January-June period - Nikkei .Kirin Holdings sales apparently dropped 5% to about 1.02 trillion yen for the January-June period- Nikkei.

Kirin Brewery aims to double sales of imported whiskey by 2020 - Nikkei<2503.T>

Nikkei: Kirinh Brewery aims to double sales of imported whiskey by 2020 - Nikkei .