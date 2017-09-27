Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takara Bio say first patient enrolled into phase I clinical trial of Oncolytic Virus HF10 in Japan

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Takara Bio Inc <4974.T>:* Says the first patient with pancreatic cancer has been enrolled into Oncolytic Virus HF10(TBI-1401) phase I clinical trial in Japan on Sept. 26 .

Takara Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 bln yen

April 19 (Reuters) - Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>:* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen .* Bonds interest rate at 0.1 percent and maturity date on April 25, 2022.* Says it will issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen .* Bonds interest rate at 0.22 percent and maturity date on April 25, 2024.* Says it will issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen .* Bonds interest rate at 0.315 percent and maturity date on April 23, 2027.* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 25.* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will be the underwriters.* The bonds is used for bonds repayment and units' operation funds.

Takara Holdings' subsidiary Takara Bio says merger between US-based units

Takara Bio Inc <4974.T> : Says the company's wholly owned US-based sub-subsidiary Takara Bio USA Inc plans to merge with co's other two wholly owned US-based sub-subsidiaries Rubicon Genomics Inc and WaferGen Bio-systems Inc, with effective date on March 31 (for Rubicon) and May 31 (for WaferGen)respectively . Says units Rubicon Genomics and WaferGen Bio-systems will be dissolved after transaction .Says the company, Takara Bio Inc, is a consolidated subsidiary of Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>.

Takara Holdings unit fully acquires WaferGen Bio-systems for $35.9 mln

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>: Says its subsidiary Takara Bio Inc<4974.T>'s unit, Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc., fully acquired WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc at $35.9 million .Says previous plan disclosed on May 13, 2016.

Takara Holdings unit to transfer business to new unit

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>: Says its unit TAKARA SHUZO CO LTD to transfer part of business to a new unit that to be established on July 3 .Says the transaction will effective on July 3.

Takara Holdings unit plans to hold 51 pct voting rights in Nippon Food Supplies

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>: Says its unit plans to subscribe 510 shares (51 percent voting rights) in Australia-based firm Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd via private placement on Jan. 17 .Says transaction price of AU$16,046,000.

R&I affirms Takara Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Takara Holdings unit to buy Keta Foods Lda on July 27

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>:Says its unit Foodex S.A.S. to acquire Portugal-based co Keta Foods, Lda planned on July 27.

Takara Bio unit to fully acquire WaferGen Bio-systems

Takara Bio <4974.T>:Says its subsidiary Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc. signed a merger agreement to fully acquire WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc at up to $50 million.

Takara Holdings raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Takara Holdings Inc:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share from 11 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.