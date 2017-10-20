Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Life Insurance expects 9-month net profit to rise about 95 pct y/y

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>2628.HKLFC.N:Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise about 95 percent y/y from 13.5 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) year ago.

China Life Insurance approved to nominate Yuan Changqing for non-executive director of fifth session

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>:Considered and approved resolution in relation to nomination of Yuan Changqing as candidate for non-executive director of fifth session of board of co.In addition, qualification of Yuan Changqing as a director is subject to approval of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd announces formation of partnership

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd<2628.HK>:Connected transaction - formation of partnership .Intends to enter into special fund partnership agreement & its supplemental agreement with Fund GP, as general partner.Total capital amount of special fund partnership shall be rmb5.6 billion.Special Fund Partnership and Baidu, Inc., each as limited partner, will enter into Baidu Fund Partnership Agreement WITH Fund GP, as general partner.Total capital of Special Fund Partnership will be invested in Baidu Fund Partnership.

China Life Insurance's H1 net profit up from year ago

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS><2628.HK>LFC.N:Says H1 net profit 12.242 billion yuan ($1.84 billion) versus 10.395 billion year ago.

China Life Insurance Co announces election of employee representative supervisor

July 20 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co <2628.HK>:Election Of Employee Representative Supervisor .Li Guodong has been elected as an employee representative supervisor of fifth session of supervisory committee of company.Qualification of Li Guodong as a supervisor is still subject to approval of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

China Life Insurance's Jan-May premium income at 298.5 bln yuan

June 14 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS><2628.HK>:Says Jan-May premium income at about 298.5 billion yuan ($43.92 billion).

China Life Insurance to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16

June 12 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.24 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16 .

China Life Insurance's January-April premium income at about 268.4 bln yuan

May 15 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS><2628.HK>:Says Jan-April premium income at about 268.4 billion yuan ($38.91 billion).

China Life Insurance posts Q1 net profit of RMB 6.15 bln

April 27 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>:Q1 net profit RMB 6,149 million versus RMB 5,251 million a year ago.

China Life Insurance posts quarterly operating income RMB 271.73 billion

April 27 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>:Qtrly operating income RMB 271.73 billion versus RMB 219.98 billion.