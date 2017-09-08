Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei‍​:Sojitz is likely to beat its net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​.Sojitz is set to generate more than half of its projected fiscal 2017 net profit during the april-september half - Nikkei‍​.

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sojitz Corp plans to boost net profit to 100 billion yen by fiscal 2021 - Nikkei.Sojitz Corp to invest up to 150 billion yen this fiscal year on businesses such as aircraft leasing and car dealerships - Nikkei.

April 18 (Reuters) - Sojitz Corp <2768.T> ::* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company on April 18.

Nikkei :Sojitz Corp acquires 33% stake in Birdsboro Power in Pennsylvania from Ares EIF Group; total project costs will top $500 million - Nikkei.

Sojitz Corp <2768.T> : Says co appoints current president and CEO Yoji Sato as new chairman . Co appoints Masayoshi Fujimoto as new president and CEO to succeed Yoji Sato .Changes will occur in June.

Tri-Stage forms business and capital alliance with Sojitz

Tri-Stage Inc and Sojitz Corp:Says Tri-Stage formed a business and capital alliance with Sojitz Corp on April 19.Says two entities will cooperate on development of overseas business, new store opening, promotion of channel business.Says Tri-Stage to distribute 1,445,600 ordinary shares of its treasury stock at 2,100 yen per share or 3,035,760,000 yen in total, through private placement to Sojitz on May 12.Says Sojitz to hold 18.96 pct stake in Tri-Stage after transaction, up from 0 pct.

Sojitz Corp:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company, Sojitz General Merchandise Corporation.

R&I affirms Sojitz 's rating at "BBB" and announces stable outlook

Sojitz Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB".Rating outlook stable.

Sollers OAO sells its stake in JV with Isuzu to Isuzu Motors Ltd, Sojitz Corp

Sollers OAO:Says in mid-December it sold its stake in joint venture SOLLERS-ISUZU to Japanese partners.Says 29 pct shares in JV was bought by Isuzu Motors Ltd, and 21 pct by Sojitz Corp.As a result, Isuzu Motors Ltd owns 74 pct and Sojitz Corp 26 pct voting shares in the JV.Says decision to divest its stake in the JV was made to focus on business development in strategic segments of SUVs and light commercial vehicles.