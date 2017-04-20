Edition:
Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)

2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,815JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥105 (+2.83%)
Prev Close
¥3,710
Open
¥3,785
Day's High
¥3,835
Day's Low
¥3,770
Volume
502,800
Avg. Vol
578,602
52-wk High
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Kikkoman's rating at "A" and changes outlook to positive from stable
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 09:51pm EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Kikkoman Corp <2801.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to positive from stable-R&I.  Full Article

Kikkoman Corp is expected to report oper profit of about 28 billion yen for nine months ended in Dec- Nikkei
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 12:04pm EST 

Nikkei : Kikkoman Corp is expected to report operating profit of about 28 billion yen ($249 million) for the nine months ended in December, up 3% on the year - Nikkei . Kikkoman Corp's overall sales were likely more or less flat at slightly above 310 billion yen for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei .For the full year through March, Kikkoman projects a 3 percent slide in operating profit to 31.5 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kikkoman to sell shares of Riken Vitamin
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 12:20am EDT 

Kikkoman Corp:Says it plans to sell 6,600,000 shares (27.90 pct stake) of Riken Vitamin to Riken Vitamin for its share buyback.Says it to hold 4.20 pct stake in Riken Vitamin after transaction down from 32.10 pct.  Full Article

Kikkoman to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016 and issues dividend forecast for FY 2017
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 12:20am EDT 

Kikkoman Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 32 yen per share, for the FY ended March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of March 31.Dividend payment date June 24.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 24 yen per share.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.  Full Article

R&I affirms Kikkoman Corp‘s rating at "A" and stable outlook
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Kikkoman Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Kikkoman Corp's issuer rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

