April 20 (Reuters) - Kikkoman Corp <2801.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to positive from stable-R&I.

Kikkoman Corp is expected to report oper profit of about 28 billion yen for nine months ended in Dec- Nikkei

Nikkei : Kikkoman Corp is expected to report operating profit of about 28 billion yen ($249 million) for the nine months ended in December, up 3% on the year - Nikkei . Kikkoman Corp's overall sales were likely more or less flat at slightly above 310 billion yen for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei .For the full year through March, Kikkoman projects a 3 percent slide in operating profit to 31.5 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kikkoman to sell shares of Riken Vitamin

Kikkoman Corp:Says it plans to sell 6,600,000 shares (27.90 pct stake) of Riken Vitamin to Riken Vitamin for its share buyback.Says it to hold 4.20 pct stake in Riken Vitamin after transaction down from 32.10 pct.

Kikkoman to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016 and issues dividend forecast for FY 2017

Kikkoman Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 32 yen per share, for the FY ended March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of March 31.Dividend payment date June 24.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 24 yen per share.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.

R&I affirms Kikkoman Corp‘s rating at "A" and stable outlook

Kikkoman Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Kikkoman Corp's issuer rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.