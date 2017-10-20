Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co's Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co's Sept. 29, 2017 press release .Says investment amount of about 15 billion yen in total .Says construction will be started in November 2017 and be completed in second half of fiscal 2019 .

Ajinomoto says reorganization of food production system

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says it plans to set up a new unit to reorganize food production system in April 2019 and set up two new plants .Says five production bases of seasonings and processed foods will be consolidated into three, with equipment investment of about 40 billion yen .

R&I affirms Ajinomoto's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sept 15(Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Fruta Fruta to sell products in Thailand via firms of Ajinomoto Trading

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fruta Fruta Inc <2586.T>:Says it plans to sell Acai products in Thailand via firms of Ajinomoto Trading, Inc.

Ajinomoto unit signs manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group

Aug 3(Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says its wholly owned unit, an animal nutrition business related holding company, signed a manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd <<<600873.SS>>>, regarding amino acid for feed use.

Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto

June 30 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd <0809.HK>::Company and relevant group members entered into a settlement agreement with Ajinomoto.Pursuant to deal, after receipt of payment from group, Ajinomoto and group to withdraw pending proceedings in Europe relating to dispute.Refers to certain litigations co and certain units were involved in Europe with Ajinomoto.Litigation in relation to alleged infringement of certain patents and violation of trade secrets.

Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei

April 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei.Ajinomoto Co will invest 20 billion yen over the next three years in its American frozen foods subsidiary Ajinomoto Windsor- Nikkei.

Ajinomoto completes full acquisition of Turkey seasoning maker

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> : Says co completes full acquisition of Turkey seasoning maker Örgen Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. as well as its brand Bizim Mutfak, on April 3 (local time) .Acquisition amount is 197 million Turkish lira (about 6.1 billion yen).

Ajinomoto plans full acquisition for Turkey seasoning maker at 220 mln Turkish lira

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> : Says co enters into agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in a Turkey seasoning maker Örgen Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. as well as its brand Bizim Mutfak, in early March 2017 .Says transaction amount is about 220 million Turkish lira.

Ajinomoto to buy 33.3 pct stake in Promasidor Holdings Limited for $532 mln

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says it plans to use $532 million to raise stake in the British Virgin Islands-based firm Promasidor Holdings Limited to 33.3 percent from 0 percent on Nov. 8.