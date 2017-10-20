Edition:
United States

Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)

2802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,274JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,260
Open
¥2,270
Day's High
¥2,278
Day's Low
¥2,260
Volume
760,600
Avg. Vol
1,768,792
52-wk High
¥2,544
52-wk Low
¥2,020

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 01:38am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co's Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co's Sept. 29, 2017 press release .Says investment amount of about 15 billion yen in total .Says construction will be started in November 2017 and be completed in second half of fiscal 2019 .  Full Article

Ajinomoto says reorganization of food production system
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:34am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says it plans to set up a new unit to reorganize food production system in April 2019 and set up two new plants .Says five production bases of seasonings and processed foods will be consolidated into three, with equipment investment of about 40 billion yen .  Full Article

R&I affirms Ajinomoto's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 04:11am EDT 

Sept 15(Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Fruta Fruta to sell products in Thailand via firms of Ajinomoto Trading
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 04:06am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fruta Fruta Inc <2586.T>:Says it plans to sell Acai products in Thailand via firms of Ajinomoto Trading, Inc.  Full Article

Ajinomoto unit signs manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:30am EDT 

Aug 3(Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says its wholly owned unit, an animal nutrition business related holding company, signed a manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd <<<600873.SS>>>, regarding amino acid for feed use.  Full Article

Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 06:50am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd <0809.HK>::Company and relevant group members entered into a settlement agreement with Ajinomoto.Pursuant to deal, after receipt of payment from group, Ajinomoto and group to withdraw pending proceedings in Europe relating to dispute.Refers to certain litigations co and certain units were involved in Europe with Ajinomoto.Litigation in relation to alleged infringement of certain patents and violation of trade secrets.  Full Article

Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 04:44pm EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei.Ajinomoto Co will invest 20 billion yen over the next three years in its American frozen foods subsidiary Ajinomoto Windsor- Nikkei.  Full Article

Ajinomoto completes full acquisition of Turkey seasoning maker
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 12:05am EDT 

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> : Says co completes full acquisition of Turkey seasoning maker Örgen Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. as well as its brand Bizim Mutfak, on April 3 (local time) .Acquisition amount is 197 million Turkish lira (about 6.1 billion yen).  Full Article

Ajinomoto plans full acquisition for Turkey seasoning maker at 220 mln Turkish lira
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 09:47pm EST 

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> : Says co enters into agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in a Turkey seasoning maker Örgen Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. as well as its brand Bizim Mutfak, in early March 2017 .Says transaction amount is about 220 million Turkish lira.  Full Article

Ajinomoto to buy 33.3 pct stake in Promasidor Holdings Limited for $532 mln
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 12:05am EST 

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says it plans to use $532 million to raise stake in the British Virgin Islands-based firm Promasidor Holdings Limited to 33.3 percent from 0 percent on Nov. 8.  Full Article

BRIEF-Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings

* Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co's Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co's Sept. 29, 2017 press release

