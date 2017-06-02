Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nichirei completes share repurchase

June 2 (Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:* Says it completed repurchase of 4.3 million shares of its common stock, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2.

Nichirei to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3

June 1 (Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:* Says it will repurchase up to 4.3 million shares, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2, through ToSTNeT-3.

Nichirei to repurchase and retire shares

May 9(Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 4.7 million shares of its common stock, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, at the price up to 14 billion yen in total, during the period from May 10 to Sep. 29.Says it will retire 8 million shares of its common stock, representing 5.4 percent of outstanding, on May 16.

Nichirei's FY16 operating profit expected to jump around 40 pct - Nikkei

Nikkei:Nichirei's operating profit is expected to jump around 40% to about 30 billion yen ($271 million) in the current year ending Friday - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Nichirei's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Nichirei repurchases shares at about 10 bln yen

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 10,569,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 9,999,142,950 yen in total, as of Sep. 21 .Says previous plan disclosed on March 1.

Nichirei repurchases 1,495,000 shares in August

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 1,495,000 shares for 1.46 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 9,953,000 shares for 9.36 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31.

Nichirei updates share repurchase status

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 1,406,000 shares for 1,347,279,993 yen in total from July 1 to July 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 8,458,000 shares for 7,899,017,974 yen in total as of July 31.

Nichirei updates share repurchase status

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 2,638,000 shares for 2.42 billion yen in total from June 1 to June 30 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 7,052,000 shares for 6.55 billion yen in total as of June 30.

Nichirei updates share repurchase status

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 1,764,000 shares for 1,681,469,997 yen in total from May 1 to May 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 4,414,000 shares for 4,132,279,980 yen in total as of May 31.