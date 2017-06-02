Edition:
Nichirei Corp (2871.T)

2871.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,974JPY
12:00am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥7 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
¥2,967
Open
¥2,986
Day's High
¥2,999
Day's Low
¥2,962
Volume
159,400
Avg. Vol
642,993
52-wk High
¥3,430
52-wk Low
¥2,091

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nichirei completes share repurchase
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 02:15am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:* Says it completed repurchase of 4.3 million shares of its common stock, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2.  Full Article

Nichirei to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 05:23am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:* Says it will repurchase up to 4.3 million shares, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2, through ToSTNeT-3.  Full Article

Nichirei to repurchase and retire shares
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 01:19am EDT 

May 9(Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 4.7 million shares of its common stock, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, at the price up to 14 billion yen in total, during the period from May 10 to Sep. 29.Says it will retire 8 million shares of its common stock, representing 5.4 percent of outstanding, on May 16.  Full Article

Nichirei's FY16 operating profit expected to jump around 40 pct - Nikkei
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 01:16pm EDT 

Nikkei:Nichirei's operating profit is expected to jump around 40% to about 30 billion yen ($271 million) in the current year ending Friday - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Nichirei's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 02:43am EDT 

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Nichirei repurchases shares at about 10 bln yen
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 02:03am EDT 

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 10,569,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 9,999,142,950 yen in total, as of Sep. 21 .Says previous plan disclosed on March 1.  Full Article

