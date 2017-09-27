Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torii Pharmaceutical says new drug application approval of allergen immunotherapy tablet for japanese cedar pollinosis

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4551.T>:* Says the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the new drug application of "CEDARCURE® Japanese Cedar Pollen Sublingual Tablets", an allergen immunotherapy tablet for Japanese cedar pollinosis .

Japan Tobacco acquires tobacco related assets of Mighty

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T>:* Says it acquired tobacco related assets of Philippines-based Mighty Corporation on Sept. 7 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 22 .

Japan Tobacco to acquire tobacco related assets of Mighty for 104.8 bln yen

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T>:* Says it will acquire tobacco related assets of Philippines -based Mighty Corporation for 104.8 billion yen in December.

Japan Tobacco to acquire PT. Karyadibya and PT. Surya Mustika Nusantara

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T>:Says it plans to fully acquire Indonesia-based Kretek tobacco firm PT. Karyadibya and PT. Surya Mustika Nusantara within the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended December, 2017.Says acquisition price of two firms' all outstanding shares is $677 million and net debt-to-equity is $323 million .

Japan Tobacco appears likely to reach final agreement soon to purchase Mighty for 45 billion pesos - Nikkei

July 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Japan Tobacco appears likely to reach a final agreement soon to purchase Philippine cigarette manufacturer Mighty for 45 billion pesos - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Japan Tobacco's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I

May 17(Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I .

Menlo Therapeutics signs license agreement with Japan Tobacco, Torii Pharma for NK-1 receptor antagonist

Menlo Therapeutics Inc : Menlo Therapeutics signs exclusive license agreement with Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization of NK-1 receptor antagonist in Japan . Entered into license agreement with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical for development,commercialization of serlopitant in Japan .JT,Torii to pay co upfront licensing fees,payments upon achievement of certain milestones, royalties based on future sales in Japan.

Japan Tobacco gets 40 pct stake in National Tobacco Enterprise Ethiopia S.C for $510 mln

Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T>: Says it got 40 percent stake in National Tobacco Enterprise Ethiopia S.C from Ethiopian government for $510 million .Says National Tobacco Enterprise Ethiopia S.C is engaged in production and sales of the tobacco brand "Nyala".

R&I affirms Japan Tobacco Inc's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook

Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.

Japan Tobacco intends to appeal UK's "plain packaging" ruling

Japan Tobacco International <2914.T>: Intends to appeal against decision of High Court in London to reject its legal challenge to UK legislation introducing plain packaging for tobacco products