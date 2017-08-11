Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

H&R H1 EBIT down at 35.2 million euros​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - H&R GMBH & CO KGAA <2HR.DE>::‍H1 EBIT TOTALED EUR 35.2 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 39.0 MILLION)​.‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 30.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 33.7 MILLION)​.H1 OPERATING INCOME​ EUR 52.9 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 54.4 MILLION).H1 ‍SALES REVENUES OF EUR 527.7 MILLION WERE AROUND 13.5% HIGHER THAN PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 465.1 MILLION)​.‍Q2 EBIT 16.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​.BELIEVES IT IS POSSIBLE THAT FY EBITDA WILL REACH HIGHER END OF RANGE OF UP TO EUR 101.0 MILLION​.‍EXPECTS OVERALL BUSINESS PERFORMANCE TO BE SOMEWHAT LESS DYNAMIC DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017​.

H&R GmbH&Co KgaA Q2 net profit down to EUR 10.9 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - H&R GMBH & CO KGAA <2HR.DE>::‍Q2 EBIT TOTALED EUR16.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR19.5 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​.Q2 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT TO SHAREHOLDERS ALSO WAS IN DOUBLE DIGITS, AT EUR10.9 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR12.8 MILLION).‍H1 EBITDA DECREASED SLIGHTLY TO EUR52.9 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR54.4 MILLION)​.‍H1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS TOTALED EUR21.4 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR26.3 MILLION)​.‍Q2 EBT TOTALED EUR14.8 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR17.1 MILLION)​.‍SALES REVENUES INCREASED TO EUR260.2 MILLION DURING Q2 OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR (Q2 2016: EUR237.1 MILLION)​.BELIEVES IT IS POSSIBLE THAT EBITDA WILL REACH HIGH END OF RANGE OF UP TO EUR101.0 MILLION FOR FY 2017​.‍IS RAISING LOWER END OF EXPECTED RANGE OF FY EBITDA TO EUR92.0 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR86.0 MILLION)​.

H&R confirms FY outlook

May 12 (Reuters) - H&R GMBH & CO KGAA <2HR.DE>:CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.CONSIDERS ITSELF TO BE ON COURSE TO REACHING ITS TARGET FOR EBITDA FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE, WITHIN PREDICTED RANGE OF EUR 86.0 MILLION TO EUR 100.0 MILLION.

H&R Q1 pre-tax profit at 15.5 million euros

May 2 (Reuters) - H&R Gmbh & Co Kgaa <2HR.DE>:Outlook for 2017 confirmed.Q1 operating income (EBITDA) of 27.4 million euros ($29.90 million) at same level as previous year's positive Q1 (Q1 2016: 27.2 million euros).Q1 sales revenues rose 39.4 million euros year on year from 228.0 million euros to 267.4 million euros.Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT), which decreased by 1.2 million euros from 16.7 million euros to 15.5 million euros.Reduced net profit attributable to shareholders by eur 3.0 million from eur 13.5 million in Q1 of 2016 to eur 10.5 million in Q1 of 2017.Considers it advisable, for time being, to confirm its 2017 forecast range of eur 86.0 to eur 100.0 million and to refrain from a more specific forecast at this early stage.

H&R will propose to increase share capital, issue bonus shares

H&R GmbH & Co KGaA <2HR.DE> : Management will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting that company funds be used to increase the share capital and that bonus shares be issued at a subscription ratio of 50:1 . Will propose to annual shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2017 that number of company shares first be reduced through redemption of four treasury shares to 35,820,150 no-par shares in order to ensure an even issue ratio .In step 2, management will propose to AGM on May 18, 2017 that company's share capital be raised, via a capital increase from company funds, by 1,831,455.19 euros from 91,572,759.40 euros to 93,404,214.59 euros.

H&R FY EBITDA up at 101.4 million euros

H&R GmbH & Co KgaA <2HR.DE> : EBITDA of 101.4 million euros ($109.13 million) in financial year 2016 (2015: 85.4 million euros) . FY change in EBIT was also quite positive; it rose by 15.5 million euros to 64.2 million euros (2015: 48.7 million euros) . FY net profit to shareholders totaled eur 38.4 million (2015: 26.9 million euros), an increase of 11.5 million euros over prior-year result . FY earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 20.0 million euros from 34.2 million euros in 2015 to 54.2 million euros .Company considers operating results of past two financial years to be cornerstones of this year's ebitda, which should build on foundations of 2015 while aiming at level achieved in 2016.

H&R GmbH & Co KGaA FY net income up almost 43 pct to EUR 38.4 mln

H&R GmbH & Co KGaA <2HR.DE>: FY sales revenues of 942.7 million euros ($992.66 million) were below prior-year figure, due to crude oil prices . FY EBITDA improved to 101.4 million euros, positive contributions by all business segments .FY net income increased almost 43 percent to 38.4 million euros.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA increases EBITDA forecast for 2016

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA <2HR.DE>: Increase in the EBITDA forecast for 2016 . Is raising its most recently published expectation of 95.0 million euros for full year EBITDA by roundabout 7 percent . Sees FY EBITDA of around 102.0 million euros ($105.85 million) .FY revenue is expected to be below previous year's level, due to raw material prices, but above 900 million euros, given strong demand and strong sales volumes.

H&R: H1 net income up by more than 44 pct to EUR 26.3 mln

H&R AG <2HR.DE>: H1 sales revenues of 465.1 million euros ($518.03 million) were again lower than prior-year figure (first half of 2015: 524.7 million euros) . H1 more than 30 percent increase in operating income (EBITDA) to 54.4 million euros (first half of 2015: 41.2 million euros) . H1 net income increased by more than 44 percent to 26.3 million euros (first half of 2015: 18.2 million euros) . Nevertheless, management considers it advisable to update original 2016 EBITDA forecast of 86.0 million euros: provided that prices and margins for its products continue to be stable overall, company now believes there is an additional earnings potential of around 10 percent .Following two good quarters, management expects somewhat less dynamic business performance overall in second half of 2016.

H&R Q2 EBIT up at 19.5 mln euros

H&R AG <2HR.DE>: Earnings forecast for 2016 updated . Compared to first half of 2015, operating income (EBITDA) increased significantly to 54.4 million euros ($60.61 million)in H1 . Q2 EBIT improved by around 9 pct from 17.9 million euros in Q2 of 2015 to 19.5 million euros . Sales revenues decreased to 237.1 mln euros during Q2 of this year (Q2 2015: 261.7 mln euros) . Q2 net profit to shareholders of 12.8 mln euros was almost equivalent to prior-year figure (Q2 2015: 13.4 mln euros) . Considers it appropriate to update its previous 2016 EBITDA forecast of 86.0 mln euros .Providing prices and margins for its products continue to be stable, company now believes there is an additional earnings potential of around 10 pct.