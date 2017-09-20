Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Parco's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Parco Co Ltd <8251.T>:* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

R&I affirms J.Front Retailing's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

Sept 20 (Reuters) - J.Front Retailing Co Ltd <3086.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Edion to acquire mail order sales firm for 3.33 bln yen

July 25 (Reuters) - Edion Corp <2730.T>:* Says it will acquire all shares of Saitama-based mail order sales firm for 3.33 billion yen, from J.Front Retailing Co Ltd <3086.T>.* Effective Aug. 31.

J.Front Retailing says on-site inspection of subsidiary by Japan Fair Trade Commission

July 19 (Reuters) - J.Front Retailing Co Ltd <3086.T>:* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.Ltd., under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law.

J.Front Retailing to set up new unit

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd <3086.T>: Says it to set up a new unit in Tokyo on April 3, for clerical work processing, input work, etc .Says new unit to be capitalized at 10 million yen.

J.Front Retailing signs basic agreement to transfer business of unit

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>:Says it signed a basic agreement to transfer all business of subsidiary JFR Online Co.Ltd. to an Osaka-based mail order business company on March 1, 2017.

J.Front Retailing says merger between units

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>: Says its wholly owned subsidiary JFRSERVICE. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiaries JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. on Sep. 1 .Says JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. will dissolve and JFRSERVICE. will remain after merger.

J.Front Retailing says merger of two units

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>: Says a Tokyo-based department store wholly owned subsidiary will merge with an Osaka-based real estate lease wholly owned subsidiary on Sep. 1 .Says the Tokyo-based subsidiary will remain and the Osaka-based subsidiary will dissolve after merger.

J.Front Retailing Shunichi Samura to resign

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd:Says Shunichi Samura to resign as chairman.Planned effective May 26.

J.Front Retailing to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share, for the FY ended Feb. 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of Feb. 29.Dividend payment date May 6.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 13 yen per share disclosed on Dec. 25, 2015.