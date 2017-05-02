Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings appoints new chairman

April 24 (Reuters) - Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd <3099.T>:* Says it appointed Ken Akamatsu as new chairman, to succeed.* Effective June 21.

Nikko Travel says outcome of ToB offered by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings

Nikko Travel Co Ltd <9373.T> : Says about 8.6 million shares of co' stock were offered in a takeover bid by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd <3099.T> (the acquirer) from Feb. 13 to March 23 . Says acquisition price at 390 yen per share . Settlement date starts from March 30 . The acquirer will own 91.22 percent stake in co after transaction, up from 0 percent currently . Co's current top shareholder Kazuhiro Kunoki will decrease his stake in co to 0 percent from 37.57 percent . Shareholding structure will change on March 30 .The company will be delisted from TSE accordingly.

Isetan Mitsukoshi's FY net profit seen dipping 51 percent- Nikkei

Isetan Mitsukoshi to tap Toshihiko Sugie as new president -Jiji

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd <3099.T>: Isetan Mitsukoshi to name senior managing executive officer Toshihiko Sugie as new president - Jiji Press . Company to announce management change at 0400 GMT - Jiji Further company coverage: [3099.T] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Isetan Mitsukoshi to launch tender offer for Nikko Travel

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd <3099.T>: Isetan Mitsukoshi says to launch tender offer for Nikko Travel . Isetan Mitsukoshi says to offer 390 yen per share Further company coverage: [3099.T] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Isetan Mitsukoshi to announce offer for listed firm - Jiji

Isetan Mitsukoshi <3099.T>: To announce a tender offer for a listed firm at 0630 GMT - Jiji Press Further company coverage: [3099.T] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

R&I affirms Isetan Mitsukoshi's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd <3099.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March - Nikkei

: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei . J.Front Retailing Co's Matsuzakaya department store expects 25 billion yen in duty-free sales for year ending in Feb, down from 33.8 billion yen in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei .Takashimaya Co Ltd probably to reach 31.4 billion yen in duty-free sales for year ending in Feb, falling short of company's 35 billion yen guidance - Nikkei.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings to buy SWP Holdings

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd <3099.T>: Says it to buy Japan-based firm SWP holdings on Jan. 12, 2017 .Says transaction price will not be disclosed.