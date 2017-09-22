Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toyobo to sell Osaka-based property

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>:* Says it will sell Osaka-based property on Oct. 20 and capital gains from the sale is 9.5 billion yen .

Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 bln yen - Nikkei

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 billion yen - Nikkei.

GFA acquires property

May 15(Reuters) - GFA Co Ltd <8783.T>:Says it acquired real estate located in Tokyo.Says details undisclosed.

Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook positive – R&I.

Nikkei:Toyobo Co Ltd to spend 10 billion yen to double production capacity for air bag fabrics over the four years starting in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei.

Toyobo to merge finance unit in Osaka

Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned finance unit, based in Osaka .Says effective April 1, 2017.

R&I affirms Toyobo Co Ltd's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook

Toyobo Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable.