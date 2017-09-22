Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)
2,093JPY
12:01am EDT
¥17 (+0.82%)
¥2,076
¥2,095
¥2,096
¥2,077
349,700
354,302
¥2,180
¥1,580
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Toyobo to sell Osaka-based property
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>:* Says it will sell Osaka-based property on Oct. 20 and capital gains from the sale is 9.5 billion yen . Full Article
Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 bln yen - Nikkei
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
GFA acquires property
May 15(Reuters) - GFA Co Ltd <8783.T>:Says it acquired real estate located in Tokyo.Says details undisclosed. Full Article
R&I affirms Toyobo's rating at "BBB+" and announces positive outlook – R&I
Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook positive – R&I. Full Article
Toyobo Co to spend 10 bln yen to double production capacity for Air Bag Fabrics - Nikkei
Nikkei:Toyobo Co Ltd to spend 10 billion yen to double production capacity for air bag fabrics over the four years starting in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei. Full Article
Toyobo to merge finance unit in Osaka
Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned finance unit, based in Osaka .Says effective April 1, 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms Toyobo Co Ltd's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
Toyobo Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
