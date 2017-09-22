Edition:
Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)

3101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,093JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
¥2,076
Open
¥2,095
Day's High
¥2,096
Day's Low
¥2,077
Volume
349,700
Avg. Vol
354,302
52-wk High
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,580

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toyobo to sell Osaka-based property
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 03:34am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>:* Says it will sell Osaka-based property on Oct. 20 and capital gains from the sale is 9.5 billion yen .  Full Article

Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 bln yen - Nikkei
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 06:11pm EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

GFA acquires property
Monday, 15 May 2017 03:08am EDT 

May 15(Reuters) - GFA Co Ltd <8783.T>:Says it acquired real estate located in Tokyo.Says details undisclosed.  Full Article

R&I affirms Toyobo's rating at "BBB+" and announces positive outlook – R&I
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 01:29am EST 

Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook positive – R&I.  Full Article

Toyobo Co to spend 10 bln yen to double production capacity for Air Bag Fabrics - Nikkei
Tuesday, 27 Dec 2016 04:57pm EST 

Nikkei:Toyobo Co Ltd to spend 10 billion yen to double production capacity for air bag fabrics over the four years starting in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Toyobo to merge finance unit in Osaka
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 01:00am EST 

Toyobo Co Ltd <3101.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned finance unit, based in Osaka .Says effective April 1, 2017.  Full Article

R&I affirms Toyobo Co Ltd's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 01:00am EST 

Toyobo Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

BRIEF-Toyobo to sell Osaka-based property

* Says it will sell Osaka-based property on Oct. 20 and capital gains from the sale is 9.5 billion yen

