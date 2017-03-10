Edition:
Unitika Ltd (3103.T)

3103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

968JPY
12:05am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+2.11%)
Prev Close
¥948
Open
¥952
Day's High
¥971
Day's Low
¥952
Volume
549,800
Avg. Vol
973,258
52-wk High
¥1,050
52-wk Low
¥670

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unitika receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 01:24am EST 

Unitika Ltd <3103.T>: Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on March 1, due to violation of antimonopoly law . Says it was required to stop the misconducts .Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 223 million yen.  Full Article

Unitika plans JV in Thailand for resin business
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 02:30am EST 

Unitika Ltd <3103.T> : Says it plans to set up a synthetic resins JV in Thailand named as Unitika Plastics Trading(Thailand) Co Ltd in April 2017, jointly with Osaka-based plastic maker Terabo Co Ltd and Thailand-based firm KOSEN FIBERTEC (THAILAND) Co Ltd .Says JV is capitalized at 45 million baht and co will hold 60 percent stake in it.  Full Article

UNITIKA to dissolve subsidiary
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 03:00am EDT 

UNITIKA LTD:Says to dissolve a Japan-based subsidiary that engaged in production, processing and sale of tatami fiber.  Full Article

UNITIKA announces on-site inspection of subsidiary by Japan Fair Trade Commission
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 12:00am EST 

UNITIKA LTD:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company, Unitika Trading Co., Ltd., under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law.  Full Article

UNITIKA to sell shares in subsidiary and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 02:00am EST 

UNITIKA LTD:Says to sell 10,000 shares (100 pct voting rights, after acquire shares holds by OSAKA GAS URBAN DEVELOPMENT) of UNITIKA ESTATE, to Yamaichi Real Estate Co.Ltd.Selling price 1,750 mln yen.Planned effective March 31.Expected extraordinary loss of about 2 bln yen for FY ending March 2016 for this selling.  Full Article

UNITIKA raises consolidated full-year net profit outlook for FY 2016
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 09:00pm EST 

UNITIKA LTD:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 145,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 11,300 mln yen.Confirms the ordinary profit forecast at 8,800 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 5,000 mln yen from 3,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 6.94 yen from 3.47 yen.Says lower extraordinary loss than expectation as main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

UNITIKA to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 02:00am EST 

UNITIKA LTD:To merge with wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the management, sales, leasing and development of real estates in Osaka, Japan.Effective date April 1.After the transaction, UNITIKA will be the surviving company, and the subsidiary will be dissolved.  Full Article

UNITIKA to dissolve China-based subsidiary
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 02:30am EST 

UNITIKA LTD:Says to dissolve a 70 pct owned China-based subsidiary that has been engaged in production and sales of nylon film.  Full Article

