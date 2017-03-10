Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unitika receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order

Unitika Ltd <3103.T>: Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on March 1, due to violation of antimonopoly law . Says it was required to stop the misconducts .Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 223 million yen.

Unitika plans JV in Thailand for resin business

Unitika Ltd <3103.T> : Says it plans to set up a synthetic resins JV in Thailand named as Unitika Plastics Trading(Thailand) Co Ltd in April 2017, jointly with Osaka-based plastic maker Terabo Co Ltd and Thailand-based firm KOSEN FIBERTEC (THAILAND) Co Ltd .Says JV is capitalized at 45 million baht and co will hold 60 percent stake in it.

UNITIKA to dissolve subsidiary

UNITIKA LTD:Says to dissolve a Japan-based subsidiary that engaged in production, processing and sale of tatami fiber.

UNITIKA announces on-site inspection of subsidiary by Japan Fair Trade Commission

UNITIKA LTD:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company, Unitika Trading Co., Ltd., under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law.

UNITIKA to sell shares in subsidiary and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

UNITIKA LTD:Says to sell 10,000 shares (100 pct voting rights, after acquire shares holds by OSAKA GAS URBAN DEVELOPMENT) of UNITIKA ESTATE, to Yamaichi Real Estate Co.Ltd.Selling price 1,750 mln yen.Planned effective March 31.Expected extraordinary loss of about 2 bln yen for FY ending March 2016 for this selling.

UNITIKA raises consolidated full-year net profit outlook for FY 2016

UNITIKA LTD:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 145,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 11,300 mln yen.Confirms the ordinary profit forecast at 8,800 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 5,000 mln yen from 3,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 6.94 yen from 3.47 yen.Says lower extraordinary loss than expectation as main reason for the forecast.

UNITIKA to merge with wholly owned subsidiary

UNITIKA LTD:To merge with wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the management, sales, leasing and development of real estates in Osaka, Japan.Effective date April 1.After the transaction, UNITIKA will be the surviving company, and the subsidiary will be dissolved.

UNITIKA to dissolve China-based subsidiary

UNITIKA LTD:Says to dissolve a 70 pct owned China-based subsidiary that has been engaged in production and sales of nylon film.