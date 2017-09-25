Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Japan Radio to retire treasury shares

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan Radio Co Ltd <6751.T>:Says it plans to retire treasury shares of its common stock on Oct. 2.

Nisshinbo Holdings unit to sell foundation brake business

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nisshinbo Holdings Inc <3105.T>:* Says unit Nisshinbo Brake Inc will set up a split preparatory company on Sept. 25 and transfer foundation brake business related assets to the split preparatory company, effective Feb. 28, 2018 .* Says unit will sell all shares of the split preparatory company to HOSEI BRAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD, with disclosed price, effective Feb. 28, 2018 .

Nisshinbo Holdings to sell Aichi-based real estate

June 30(Reuters) - Nisshinbo Holdings Inc <3105.T>:Says it plans to sell an Aichi-based real estate .Price unclosed .Transaction date on June 30.

Daio Paper will apparently pay at least 20 billion yen for Nisshinbo Holdings' paper business- Nikkei

Source: Daio Paper will apparently pay at least 20 billion yen for Nisshinbo Holdings' paper business, including three mills in Japan - nikkei .Final decision between Daio Paper, Nisshinbo Holdings' deal could come as early as this week, with deal potentially closing by March end - Nikkei.

Japan Radio receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order

Japan Radio Co Ltd <6751.T> : Says co receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 2, due to violation of antimonopoly law regarding supply of fire & rescue digital wireless machinery .Says it was required to stop the misconducts, as well as to pay surcharge of 145.9 million yen by Sept. 4.

Nisshinbo Holdings expects extraordinary profit for Q4 of FY 2016

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc:Expected extraordinary profit of 3,483 mln yen for Q4 of FY ended March 2016 for selling of investment securities.

Nisshinbo Holdings announces resignation of chairman

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc:Says Shizuka Uzawa will resign from the position of chairman of the board of the company, which to be official decided in late June.

Nisshinbo Holdings lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 530,000 million yen from 550,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 14,000 million yen from 20,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 18,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 13,000 million yen from 16,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 82.00 yen from 100.98 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 548.80 billion yen, net profit of 15.30 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales of subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast.