Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan holdings Corp <3289.T>:Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen .The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Says maturity date on Oct. 20, 2022 and Oct. 20, 2032, coupon rate of 0.17 percent per annum and 0.78 percent per annum respectively.Subscription date on Oct. 13 and payment date on Oct. 20.

July 25(Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp <3289.T>:Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 30, 2027, and coupon rate 0.41 percent per annum .Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters .

May 24(Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp <3289.T>:Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2032 respectively, and coupon rate 0.16 percent and 0.79 percent per annum respectively.Says underwriters of 11th series unsecured corporate bonds will be Nomura Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd .Says underwriters of 12th series unsecured corporate bonds will be Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp <3289.T>: Says the co to issue 9th and 10th series unsecured corporate bonds, worth 10 billion yen respectively, through public offering . Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen . Says 9th series unsecured corporate bonds with a term of 3 years, interest rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on Feb. 28, 2020 . Says 10th series unsecured corporate bonds with a term of 10 years, interest rate of 0.455 percent and maturity date on Feb. 26, 2027 .Says subscription date on Feb. 21 and payment date on Feb. 28.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp <3289.T>: Says it will issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen via public offering . Says the interest rate at 0.18 percent . Says subscription date on Dec. 9 and payment date on Dec. 16 .Says the term of the bonds is 5 years.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp <3289.T> : Says it plans to issue 5th series corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date June 10, 2021 and coupon rate of 0.190 percent per annum . Says it plans to issue 6th series corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with maturity date June 10, 2031 and coupon rate of 0.780 percent per annum . Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 10 .Says Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co.,Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters.