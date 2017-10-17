Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of Communications ‍obtains approval on issuance of green financial bonds​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd <3328.HK>:‍Obtaining approval on issuance of green financial bonds​.‍Approved to issue green financial bonds with amount not exceeding RMB 20 billion in national inter-bank bond market of china​.

Bank of Communications receives approval to establish BOCOM Financial Assets Investment Co from CBRC

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd <3328.HK>:announcement approval on the establishment of Bocom Financial Assets Investment Co., Ltd .Bank is approved by CBRC to prepare and establish Bank Of Communications Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd..

China High Speed Transmission Equipment executes agreement with Bank of Communications

Sept 26 (Reuters) - China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd <0658.HK>:Execution of comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with bank of communications.Bank Of Communications agreed to provide general intentional credit lines in amount of RMB5 billion.

Bank of Communications gets approval on qualification of executive vice president from regulatory authority

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS>:Approval on qualification of executive vice president by regulatory authority.Wu Wei serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of bank with effect from 7 September 2017.Bank obtained approval from CBRC in respect of qualification of Wu Wei as executive vice president.

Bank of Communications to pay div for domestic preferred stock

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS> ::* Says it plans to pay 3.9 yuan (tax-inclusive) per share as dividend for domestic preferred stock, on Sept. 7.

Bank Of Communications proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS>:Bank proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares on 7 September 2017.Cash dividend payable to each preference share shall be RMB3.90, calculated at a dividend coupon rate of 3.90 pct for BOCOM Pref1.

China's Bank of Communications expects net interest margin to stabilise in H2

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co <601328.SS>, <3328.HK>, China's fifth-largest listed state bank, said while releasing interim results::Net interest margin is expected to stabilise or possibly widen in the second half - Chief Financial Officer Wu Wei .

Bank of Communications posts HY net profit attributable of RMB38.98 bln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS>:HY net profit attributable RMB38,975 million versus RMB37,661 million.HY net interest income RMB‍62,708​ million versus RMB68,148 million.As at June 30, capital adequacy ratio was 13.86 percent.As at June 30, impaired loans ratio was 1.51 percent.In second half of 2017, macroeconomic and financial environment appear to remain to be complex and uncertain.Will not distribute an interim dividend or convert any capital reserve into share capital for six months ended 30 June 2017​.In second half, interest rate spread will tend to become narrow and credit costs are expected to increase continuously.

Bank of Communications' chairman takes medical leave, vice chairman to take over duties

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS><3328.HK>:Says Chairman Niu Ximing is taking sick leave due to health reasons.Says Vice Chairman Peng Chun is taking the duty of chairman, company is operating normally.

Bank of communications' deputy head of the bank resigns due to change in job role

July 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS><3328.HK>:Says Deputy Head of the Bank Wang Jiang resigns due to change in job role.