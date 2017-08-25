Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Seven & I Holdings unit to close two stores

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>:* Says unit will close Chiba-based store and Kanagawa-based store on Feb. 28, 2019 .

Seven & I Holdings Tokyo-based unit receives administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission

July 21 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>:Says its Tokyo-based unit SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO.,LTD received administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on July 21, due to violation of Act Against Delay in Payment of Subcontract Proceeds.

Seven & I Holdings says business alliance with Askul

July 6 (Reuters) - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>:* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with Askul Corp <2678.T> on July 6 .* Says two entities will cooperate on reciprocal customer transfer, fresh food e-commerce business and productivity improvement of the co's EC site .

Seven-Eleven Japan to limit access to personal information by partnering with NEC Corp - Nikkei

May 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei : :Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei.Seven-Eleven Japan intends to use NEC's facial recognition system with trials to begin in Sept, and co targeting spring 2018 introduction - Nikkei.

Seven & i Holdings in deal to sell Sogo & Seibu's stores to H2O Retailing

May 11 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T> ::* Says it enters into agreement to sell Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd's two stores related business and properties to H2O Retailing Corp <8242.T> , effective on Oct. 1.

Dream Vision fully acquires TRECENTI Inc for 19 mln yen

April 28 (Reuters) - Dream Vision Co Ltd <3185.T>: :* Says it has purchased 4,000 shares of TRECENTI Inc, from Nissen Holdings Co Ltd, for 19 million yen in all .* Says it holds 100 percent stake in TRECENTI, up from 0.* Effective date April 28 .

Sunoco to divest convenience stores in continental U.S.

Sunoco Lp - : Sunoco Lp announces strategic divestiture of convenience stores in continental United States .Sunoco Lp - has retained jp morgan to market approximately 200 remaining convenience stores in North And West Texas, new Mexico and Oklahoma.

Seven & i Holdings unit to acquire businesses from Sunoco LP for $3.31 bln

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T> : Says co's unit 7-Eleven Inc to buy partial gasoline retail business and convenience store business from US-based firm Sunoco LP, in August .Says acquisition amount is $3.31 billion (366.0 billion yen).

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd's sales appear to have declined 3 percent to 5.85 trillion yen for year ended February- Nikkei

Nikkei: Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei .Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd's sales appear to have declined 3 percent to 5.85 trillion yen for the year ended February- Nikkei.

Seven & I holdings says R&I affirms its rating at "AA" and stable outlook

Seven & I holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.