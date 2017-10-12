Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T>::Merz and Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxina) to Japan.Entered into strategic license and co-development agreement with merz for commercialization of xeomin (incobotulinumtoxina) for Japan​.Merz sponsors 2 clinical trials in Japan covering spasticity of upper, lower limbs; upper limb trial completion seen in 2018​​.‍Under terms of agreement, Merz will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestones and royalties​.

Teijin says co-sale of equity interests in film business joint ventures

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T>:* Says it will jointly sell all of the.

Teijin to transfer rights and obligations to unit TEIJIN FRONTIER

July 31(Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T>:Says it will transfer rights and obligations, including inventories, investment securities and capital invested into group company, to wholly owned unit TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD..Effective Oct. 1.

JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop allogeneic regenerative medical product using DPCs with Teijin

July 18(Reuters) - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd <4552.T>:Says it entered into co-development and license agreement with Teijin Ltd <<<3401.T>>>, regarding JTR-161, an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction (stroke) for Japan, on July 18.

Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

July 13 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc ;:Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan.Radius Health Inc - ‍radius to receive upfront and milestone payments, royalties, and an option for co-promotion​.Radius Health - ‍Teijin granted a right of reference to Radius regulatory data.Radius Health - co maintains full global rights to its development program for Abaloparatide-Transdermal which is not part of agreement with Teijin.Radius Health - ‍Teijin also granted use of Radius intellectual property for development, manufacture and commercialization of abaloparatide-sc for Japan​.Radius Health Inc - ‍collaboration agreement provides Teijin with right to manufacture abaloparatide-sc for commercial supply in Japan​.Radius Health-‍Teijin conducting, funding Japanese phase 3 development program; parties may further collaborate in future in new indications for product​.

Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films

May 31 (Reuters) - Jindal Poly Films Ltd ::Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films.Says "at this stage no definitive agreement signed with anyone".

Teijin lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

May 9 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T>:* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1.

Teijin to sell US-based home healthcare units

April 28 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T> ::* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in its two US-based home healthcare units Braden Partners, L.P and Associated Healthcare Systems, Inc, on April 27 (US local time).* Through the sale of units, co will retreat from home healthcare business in U.S..

Nativis enters into licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

Teijin Ltd <3401.T> : Nativis enters into exclusive licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan . Under terms of agreement, Teijin will receive an exclusive license to Nativis Voyager System for indication of GBM in Japan . Co to receive an undisclosed upfront payment, payments based on achievement of specific milestones, royalties on sales of product in Japan .Co, Teijin anticipate to continue discussions for potential licensing opportunities of Nativis ULRFE technology for other indications in Japan.

Teijin to integrate sales and R& D functions of polyester fibers business into unit

Teijin Ltd <3401.T>: Says it plans to integrate the functions of sales and R& D in polyester fibers business into its wholly owned unit TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD. .Says the effective date on April 1, 2017.