Toray Industries sales in April-September half will likely jump 10 pct - Nikkei‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Toray Industries is expected to report a operating profit of about 78 billion yen ($692 million) for the April-September first half - Nikkei.Toray Industries will likely maintain its full-year guidance - Nikkei.Toray Industries sales in the April-September first half will likely jump 10 percent to around 1.05 trillion yen - Nikkei‍​.

Idemitsu Kosan says technical cooperation with TORAY INDUSTRIES

Sept 26(Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd <5019.T>:Says it reached an agreement with TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc <<<3402.T>>>, regarding organic EL materials business related technical cooperation .

Soda Aromatic announces result of joint takeover bid for shares by Toray Industries and Mitsui &

Sept 21(Reuters) - Soda Aromatic Co Ltd <4965.T>:Says 3.3 million shares of the company were jointly offered in a takeover bid by Toray Industries Inc <<<3402.T>>> and Mitsui & Co Ltd <<<8031.T>>> (acquirers) from Aug. 8 to Sept. 20.Acquisition price at 1,140 yen per share.Says acquirers increase stake in the company to 98 percent up from 65 percent.Settlement date on Sept. 27.

Toray Industries and Mitsui updates on ToB for shares of Soda Aromatic

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Toray Industries Inc <3402.T>:* Says Toray Industries Inc and Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T> (acquirers)are jointly offering a takeover bid for about 3.5 million shares of Soda Aromatic Co Ltd <4965.T>.* Offering period from Aug. 8 to Sept. 20 .* Settlement starts on Sept. 27 .* The previous plan was disclosed on May 10 .

Toray Industries group operating profit likely declined 7 pct for April-June quarter - Nikkei

July 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Toray Industries' group operating profit likely declined 7% on the year to around 38 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.Toray Industries' sales likely jumped 7% to roughly 510 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.

Toray Industries to acquire 28 pct stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings for HK$4.05 bln

June 30(Reuters) - Toray Industries Inc <3402.T>:Says it will acquire 405 million shares (28 percent stake) of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd <<<1382.HK>>> for HK$4.05 billion (about 59 billion yen), as of middle July.

Toray Industries adjusts conversion price for 2019 due and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

June 27 (Reuters) - Toray Industries Inc <3402.T> ::* Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 883.7 yen per share, from 887.3 yen per share.* Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 820.3 yen per share, from 823.6 yen per share.* Adjustments effective since April 1.

Toray Industries and Mitsui jointly offer ToB for shares of Soda Aromatic, at 1,140 yen per share

May 10 (Reuters) - Toray Industries Inc <3402.T> ::* Says Toray Industries Inc and Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T> (acquirers)are jointly offering a takeover bid for about 3.5 million shares of Soda Aromatic Co Ltd <4965.T> , at 1,140 yen per share.* Acquirers will jointly hold 100 percent stake in Soda Aromatic (99,962 voting rights), up from 65 percent currently (65,012 voting rights).* Total acquisition amount (for 3.5 million shares of Soda Aromatic) is 3.98 billion yen.* Other details remain to be determined .

Soda Aromatic names new president

May 10 (Reuters) - Soda Aromatic Co Ltd <4965.T>: :* Says it has named Akihiko Ishimura as the new President of the company, to replace Sadahide Sawada.* Effective date June 23.

Spirox plans strategic cooperation with TORAY Engineering

Spirox Corp <3055.TW> :Says it forms strategic cooperation with TORAY Engineering Co Ltd, a Japanese wafer testing equipment maker, to collaborate in automatic optic inspection area.