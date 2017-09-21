Edition:
Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)

3405.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,219JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥47 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
¥2,172
Open
¥2,211
Day's High
¥2,220
Day's Low
¥2,195
Volume
721,700
Avg. Vol
1,258,262
52-wk High
¥2,284
52-wk Low
¥1,474

Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for about $1.11 bln
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 04:10am EDT 

Sept 21(Reuters) - Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says it plans to acquire 100 percent voting power in Calgon Carbon Corp <<>> for about $1.11 billion .Transaction date in December .  Full Article

R&I affirms Kuraray's rating at "A+" and says outlook positive -R&I
Monday, 15 May 2017 03:32am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook positive -R&I.  Full Article

KURARAY receives cease-and-desist order from Fair Trade Commission
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 01:18am EST 

KURARAY Co Ltd <3405.T> :Says it receives cease-and-desist order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on March 10, due to violation of antimonopoly law on placing orders for special vinylon products.  Full Article

Kuraray's chairman Fumio Ito passes away
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 12:53am EST 

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says its chairman Fumio Ito passed away on March 1.  Full Article

Kuraray announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 12:10am EST 

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the co regarding its production and sales of activated charcoal.  Full Article

Kuraray to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 04:00am EDT 

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says it to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL on Jan. 1, 2017 .Says the unit to be dissolved after merger.  Full Article

R&I affirms Kuraray's rating at "A+" and says positive outlook
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 02:30am EDT 

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A+" .Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable.  Full Article

Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 01:19pm EDT 

: Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei . Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei .Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kuraray to merge wholly owned subsidiary
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 03:30am EST 

Kuraray Co Ltd:To merge a wholly owned Japan-based subsidiary that engaged in preparation of hard carbon anode material.Subsidiary to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective April 1, 2016.  Full Article

Kuraray to transfer shares to KUREHA
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 03:00am EST 

Kuraray Co Ltd:To transfer all shares owned by Kuraray in the joint venture (KBMJ) engaged in lithium-ion batteries (LiB) materials business established by ITOCHU Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd, KUREHA CORP and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, to KUREHA by the end of Jan. 2016.  Full Article

Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 billion

TOKYO Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.

