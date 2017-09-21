Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for about $1.11 bln

Sept 21(Reuters) - Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says it plans to acquire 100 percent voting power in Calgon Carbon Corp << >> for about $1.11 billion .Transaction date in December .

R&I affirms Kuraray's rating at "A+" and says outlook positive -R&I

May 15 (Reuters) - Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook positive -R&I.

KURARAY receives cease-and-desist order from Fair Trade Commission

KURARAY Co Ltd <3405.T> :Says it receives cease-and-desist order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on March 10, due to violation of antimonopoly law on placing orders for special vinylon products.

Kuraray's chairman Fumio Ito passes away

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says its chairman Fumio Ito passed away on March 1.

Kuraray announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the co regarding its production and sales of activated charcoal.

Kuraray to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says it to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL on Jan. 1, 2017 .Says the unit to be dissolved after merger.

R&I affirms Kuraray's rating at "A+" and says positive outlook

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A+" .Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable.

Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei

: Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei . Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei .Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei.

Kuraray to merge wholly owned subsidiary

Kuraray Co Ltd:To merge a wholly owned Japan-based subsidiary that engaged in preparation of hard carbon anode material.Subsidiary to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective April 1, 2016.

Kuraray to transfer shares to KUREHA

Kuraray Co Ltd:To transfer all shares owned by Kuraray in the joint venture (KBMJ) engaged in lithium-ion batteries (LiB) materials business established by ITOCHU Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd, KUREHA CORP and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, to KUREHA by the end of Jan. 2016.