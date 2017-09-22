Asahi Kasei Corp (3407.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bone Therapeutics and Asahi Kasei sign exclusive license agreement for Preob in Japan
Sept 22 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS
Asahi Kasei says verdict of jury trial for damages related to unit
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T>:* Says a verdict was issued today in a jury trial of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts in litigation instigated by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and Philips Electronics North America Corporation against unit ZOLL Medical Corporation on June 18, 2010.* According to verdict, Philips was requested to pay $3.3 million to ZOLL and ZOLL was requested to pay $10.4 million to Philips . Full Article
Asahi Kasei's operating profit likely rose 30 pct for April-June quarter - Nikkei
July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Asahi Kasei Corp's operating profit likely rose 30 percent to around 38 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.Asahi Kasei Corp's sales for the April-June quarter likely grew just under 10 percent to more than 450 billion yen - Nikkei.Asahi Kasei may upgrade forecast for April-September operating profit - Nikkei. Full Article
Asahi Kasei likely will post smaller decline in operating profit than forecast for the year ended in March- Nikkei
April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Asahi Kasei likely will post smaller decline in operating profit than forecast for the year ended in March, with 3% drop - Nikkei.Asahi Kasei Corp's group sales for year ended March 2017 likely came near its guidance of 1.87 trillion yen, a 4% decline - Nikkei. Full Article
Asahi Kasei to boost battery component output by 30%- Nikkei
Nikkei:Asahi Kasei to increase output of separators used in lithium ion batteries by 30 pct; will spend from 11 billion yen to 19 billion yen by 2019 - Nikkei. Full Article
ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator receives premarket approval from FDA
ZOLL Medical Corporation :ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator receives premarket approval from the FDA. Full Article
Asahi Kasei will enter into JV with ChemChina -Nikkei
Nikkei:Asahi Kasei Corp will enter into 50-50 jv with ChemChina, to build a plant for about 30 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Asahi Kasei to merge unit
Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T>: Says it to merge a Japan-based unit that engaged in industrial waste disposal business . Says the unit to be dissolved after merger .Says merger will effective on Aug. 1. Full Article
Asahi Kasei to transfer two business to units
Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T> : Says it plans to transfer its cleaner business to its wholly owned unit Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation which has been engaged in comprehensive chemistry business, effective on Oct. 1 .To transfer its cosmetic raw material business to its another wholly owned unit ASAHI KASEI FINECHEM CO.,LTD. which is also engaged in comprehensive chemistry business, effective on Oct. 1. Full Article
Asahi Kasei to invest 5 bln yen for remodeling production facilities in Singapore -Nikkei<3407.T>
Nikkei: Asahi Kasei is investing 5 bln yen for remodeling production facilities in Singapore - Nikkei . Asahi Kasei plans to boost annual production capacity of solution-styrene butadiene rubber in Singapore by 30%, by the latter half of 2018 - Nikkei . Full Article
