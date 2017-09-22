Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bone Therapeutics and Asahi Kasei sign exclusive license agreement for Preob in Japan

Sept 22 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS ::REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA AND ASAHI KASEI SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR PREOB® IN JAPAN.REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA AND ASAHI KASEI SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR PREOB® IN JAPAN.‍ASAHI KASEI WILL OBTAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, REGISTER AND COMMERCIALISE PREOB FOR TREATMENT OF OSTEONECROSIS OF HIP IN JAPAN.​.TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 1.7 MILLION FROM ASAHI KASEI.ALSO GRANTED ASAHI KASEI OPTION TO NEGOTIATE AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PREOB IN KOREA, CHINA AND TAIWAN.​.TO RECEIVE UP TO EUR 7.5 MILLION FROM DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS.TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON ANNUAL NET SALES OF PREOB IN JAPAN.

Asahi Kasei says verdict of jury trial for damages related to unit

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T>:* Says a verdict was issued today in a jury trial of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts in litigation instigated by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and Philips Electronics North America Corporation against unit ZOLL Medical Corporation on June 18, 2010.* According to verdict, Philips was requested to pay $3.3 million to ZOLL and ZOLL was requested to pay $10.4 million to Philips .

Asahi Kasei's operating profit likely rose 30 pct for April-June quarter - Nikkei

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Asahi Kasei Corp's operating profit likely rose 30 percent to around 38 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.Asahi Kasei Corp's sales for the April-June quarter likely grew just under 10 percent to more than 450 billion yen - Nikkei.Asahi Kasei may upgrade forecast for April-September operating profit - Nikkei.

Asahi Kasei likely will post smaller decline in operating profit than forecast for the year ended in March- Nikkei

April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Asahi Kasei likely will post smaller decline in operating profit than forecast for the year ended in March, with 3% drop - Nikkei.Asahi Kasei Corp's group sales for year ended March 2017 likely came near its guidance of 1.87 trillion yen, a 4% decline - Nikkei.

Asahi Kasei to boost battery component output by 30%- Nikkei

Nikkei:Asahi Kasei to increase output of separators used in lithium ion batteries by 30 pct; will spend from 11 billion yen to 19 billion yen by 2019 - Nikkei.

ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator receives premarket approval from FDA

ZOLL Medical Corporation :ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator receives premarket approval from the FDA.

Asahi Kasei will enter into JV with ChemChina -Nikkei

Nikkei:Asahi Kasei Corp will enter into 50-50 jv with ChemChina, to build a plant for about 30 billion yen - Nikkei.

Asahi Kasei to merge unit

Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T>: Says it to merge a Japan-based unit that engaged in industrial waste disposal business . Says the unit to be dissolved after merger .Says merger will effective on Aug. 1.

Asahi Kasei to transfer two business to units

Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T> : Says it plans to transfer its cleaner business to its wholly owned unit Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation which has been engaged in comprehensive chemistry business, effective on Oct. 1 .To transfer its cosmetic raw material business to its another wholly owned unit ASAHI KASEI FINECHEM CO.,LTD. which is also engaged in comprehensive chemistry business, effective on Oct. 1.

Asahi Kasei to invest 5 bln yen for remodeling production facilities in Singapore -Nikkei<3407.T>

Nikkei: Asahi Kasei is investing 5 bln yen for remodeling production facilities in Singapore - Nikkei . Asahi Kasei plans to boost annual production capacity of solution-styrene butadiene rubber in Singapore by 30%, by the latter half of 2018 - Nikkei .