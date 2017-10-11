Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sumco Corp <3436.T>:Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17 .

Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumco Corp <3436.T>:Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION <<<5401.T>>> plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co.Says change will occur on Oct. 17.

Sumco to invest 43.6 bln yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sumco Corp <3436.T>:* Says it will invest 43.6 billion yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer.

Sumco's shareholders to unload shares in co

Sumco Corp <3436.T> : Says its shareholder Nippon Steel&Sumitomo Metal Corp plans to lower stake in co to 13.42 percent from 18.39 percent . Says shareholder Mitsubishi Materials Corp will also lower stake in co to 13.42 percent from 18.39 percent .Changes will occur on Feb. 15.

Sumco's oper profit for 2016 likely plunged 50% on the year - Nikkei

Nikkei : Sumco's operating profit for 2016 likely plunged 50% on the year to 14 billion yen ($122 million) - Nikkei .Sales for Sumco Corp apparently fell about 10% to around 210 billion yen for 2016 - Nikkei.

SumCo to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

SumCo Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Payment date March 30.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast.