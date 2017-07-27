Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Oji Holdings is expected to turn in group operating profit of around 13 billion yen for April-June quarter, a 30% drop from a year earlier - Nikkei.Oji Holdings Corp's group sales appear essentially flat at roughly 350 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.

May 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Oji Holdings Corp plans to start water treatment operations in Southeast Asia and Japan - Nikkei.

May 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings together to make household products; cos to invest 5 billion yen to construct a plant- Nikkei.

April 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei.Oji Holdings' sales likely fell 2 percent to about 1.41 trillion Yen for the year ended March - Nikkei.Oji Holdings Corp's group operating profit likely fell 2% to around 72 billion yen for the year ended March - Nikkei.

Oji Holdings Corp <3861.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Nikkei : Oji Holdings is expected to report 5 percent year-on-year rise in group operating profit with 52 billion for the April-December period - Nikkei . Oji Holdings Corp's sales are estimated to have dropped 3% to 1.04 trillion yen for the nine-month period- nikkei .Oji Holdings Corp is likely to maintain its full-year forecast, calling for operating profit to slide 2 percent to 72 billion yen - Nikkei.

Nikkei: Oji Holdings is seen with 400 million yen ($3.38 million) operating loss in china for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Hokuetsu Kishu Paper likely will slash its chinese operating loss to one-third of last year's figure - Nikkei.

Nikkei: JFE Engineering secures biomass power plant project - Nikkei . JFE Engineering secures contract estimated at $173 million to $192 million from company backed by Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings unit - Nikkei .JFE Engineering secures contract to build a biomass power plant fueled by wood chips, coconuts and coal in japan's Aomori Prefecture - Nikkei.

Nikkei: Oji Holdings will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 18 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Oji Holdings expected to report sales of about 360 billion yen for the April-June quarter, largely unchanged from a year earlier - Nikkei .Oji Holdings foresees operating profit dropping 2% to 72 billion yen on a slight dip in sales to 1.43 trillion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.

Oji Holdings to retire treasury shares

Oji Holdings Corp <3861.T> : Says it will retire 50 million shares (4.69 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on May 31 .Says the total shares outstanding 1,014.4 million shares after the retirement.