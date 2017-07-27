Oji Holdings Corp (3861.T)
625JPY
12:08am EDT
¥27 (+4.52%)
¥598
¥610
¥625
¥609
3,497,000
2,659,818
¥625
¥392
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Oji Holdings is expected to turn in group operating profit of around 13 billion yen for April-June quarter, a 30% drop from a year earlier - Nikkei.Oji Holdings Corp's group sales appear essentially flat at roughly 350 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei. Full Article
May 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Oji Holdings Corp plans to start water treatment operations in Southeast Asia and Japan - Nikkei. Full Article
May 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings together to make household products; cos to invest 5 billion yen to construct a plant- Nikkei. Full Article
April 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei.Oji Holdings' sales likely fell 2 percent to about 1.41 trillion Yen for the year ended March - Nikkei.Oji Holdings Corp's group operating profit likely fell 2% to around 72 billion yen for the year ended March - Nikkei. Full Article
Oji Holdings Corp <3861.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Nikkei : Oji Holdings is expected to report 5 percent year-on-year rise in group operating profit with 52 billion for the April-December period - Nikkei . Oji Holdings Corp's sales are estimated to have dropped 3% to 1.04 trillion yen for the nine-month period- nikkei .Oji Holdings Corp is likely to maintain its full-year forecast, calling for operating profit to slide 2 percent to 72 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Nikkei: Oji Holdings is seen with 400 million yen ($3.38 million) operating loss in china for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Hokuetsu Kishu Paper likely will slash its chinese operating loss to one-third of last year's figure - Nikkei. Full Article
Nikkei: JFE Engineering secures biomass power plant project - Nikkei . JFE Engineering secures contract estimated at $173 million to $192 million from company backed by Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings unit - Nikkei .JFE Engineering secures contract to build a biomass power plant fueled by wood chips, coconuts and coal in japan's Aomori Prefecture - Nikkei. Full Article
Nikkei: Oji Holdings will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 18 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Oji Holdings expected to report sales of about 360 billion yen for the April-June quarter, largely unchanged from a year earlier - Nikkei .Oji Holdings foresees operating profit dropping 2% to 72 billion yen on a slight dip in sales to 1.43 trillion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei. Full Article
Oji Holdings Corp <3861.T> : Says it will retire 50 million shares (4.69 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on May 31 .Says the total shares outstanding 1,014.4 million shares after the retirement. Full Article
