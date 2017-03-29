Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Paper Industries to sell property at 6.53 bln yen
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 03:24am EDT 

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T> :Says it plans to sell Saitama-based property (building and land) at price of 6.53 billion yen on March 30.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries' disposal of money-losing operations expected to improve U.S. business' FY operating results by roughly 5 bln yen- Nikkei
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 02:27pm EST 

Nikkei: Nippon Paper Industries' disposal of money-losing operations expected to improve the U.S. business' FY operating results by roughly 5 billion yen- Nikkei .Nippon Paper Industries' purchase of Weyerhaeuser to boost Nippon Paper Industries' earnings to around 2 billion yen to 3 billion yen next fiscal year- Nikkei.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries to sell business assets in US-based unit to Bio Pappel's unit
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 09:27pm EST 

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T> : Says co plans to sell business assets in its US-based unit Nippon Paper Industries USA Co Ltd to a Mexico-based paper manufacturer Bio Pappel SAB de CV's unit McKinley Paper Company .Says transaction amount is $1, and transaction date is March 31.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries to sell entire 50 pct stake in North Pacific Paper at $40 mln
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 03:52am EDT 

Nippon Paper Industries <3863.T>:Says it will sell entire 50 percent stake in North Pacific Paper Company, LLC at $40 million to Weyerhaeuser Company on Oct. 28.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries is expected to report an operating profit of slightly over 11 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 01:55pm EDT 

: Nippon Paper Industries co ltd is expected to report an operating profit of slightly over 11 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei . Nippon Paper's sales for the first half are seen falling 4% to about 480 billion yen, around 10 billion yen less than forecast- Nikkei .Nippon Paper Industries for full year through March, the co projects a 41% jump in operating profit to 32 billion yen- Nikkei.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries plans sale of properties for 8,150 mln yen
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 02:27am EDT 

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T> :Says it plans to sell six Tokyo-based properties for 8,150 million yen in total, on March 31, 2017.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries building production facility for cellulose nanofiber-Nikkei<3863.T>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 04:19pm EDT 

Nikkei: Nippon Paper Industries building production facility for cellulose nanofiber-Nikkei . Nippon Paper Industries to spend over $9.96 million to construct the facility with annual output capacity of 30 tons at Gotsu Mill in Shimane Prefecture-Nikkei .  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries operating profit for April-June quarter seen up 5 pct on the year - Nikkei<3863.T>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 05:12pm EDT 

Nikkei : Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T> expected to report group operating profit of around $43.8 million for April-June quarter, up 5% on year - Nikkei .For April-June quarter, Nippon Paper sees sales slipping around 5% to about 240 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Nippon Paper Industries new unit to take over business from Weyerhaeuser for $285 mln
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 04:46am EDT 

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T>: Says its to set up a new unit in U.S to take over liquid paper container base paper business from U.S-based co Weyerhaeuser Company .Says transaction price $285 million.  Full Article

Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging business to Nippon for $285 mln in cash
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 08:17pm EDT 

Weyerhaeuser Co : Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $225 million after-tax proceeds for repayment of debt . Transaction includes one mill located in Longview, Wash., with an annual capacity of 280,000 tons . Transaction creates significant value for Weyerhaeuser shareholders . Weyerhaeuser liquid packaging board mill and Nippon Paper Industries will continue to operate separately until transaction closes .Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging board business to Nippon Paper Industries for $285 million in cash.  Full Article

