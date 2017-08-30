Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of China says still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd <601988.SS>, <3988.HK>:Chief Risk Officer Pan Yuehan says the bank is still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans.Pan expects asset quality to remain stable for the full year.Vice President Zhang Qingsong expects net interest margin to stabilise and improve for the full year.

Bank of China posts H1 financial results

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd <3988.HK><601988.SS>:Says H1 net interest margin at 1.84 percent versus 1.80 percent at end-March.Says H1 net profit 103.69 billion yuan ($15.73 billion).Says H1 NPL ratio at 1.38 percent versus 1.45 percent at end-March.Says H1 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 10.93 percent versus 11.37 percent at end-December.

Bank of China elects Chen Siqing as chairman

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bank of China <601988.SS><3988.HK>:Says board elects Chen Siqing as chairman as Tian Guoli resiged due to change in job role.

Bank of China approved election of Chen Siqing as chairman of board

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd <601988.SS>::Approved election of Chen Siqing as chairman of board of directors of bank.Chen Siqing has tendered his resignation as president of bank on 16 August 2017.

Bank of China says Tian Guoli resigned as chairman of board

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of China <3988.HK>::Resignation of the chairman of the board .Tian Guoli resigned as chairman of board, executive director, due to change of job.

Bank of China to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 14

July 7(Reuters) - Bank of China Co Ltd <601988.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14.

Nasdaq Dubai says DFSA delists Bank of China's Abu Dhabi branch notes

July 3 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Dubai::Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announces delisting of Bank Of China Limited, Abu Dhabi branch, notes due 2017 following complete and final redemption.

Bank of China says Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president

June 16 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd <3988.HK>:Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank.

Banks secure financing for 1.15 bln stg 'Cheesegrater' building deal

June 8 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV::Bank Of China, HSBC and ING secure finance for C C Land's 1.15 billion stg acquisition of the Leadenhall Building from British Land and Oxford Properties.

Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies

May 24 (Reuters) - 1288.Hk <1288.HK>-:Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies, downgrades 1 bank, 3 policy banks, 1 leasing co, and puts 1 bank and 2 leasing cos on review for downgrade.Moody's says downgraded agricultural bank of china long-term deposit rating to a2 from a1 & put bocom's a2 long-term, p-1 short-term deposit ratings on review for downgrade.Moody's - affirmed a1 long-term deposit ratings of bank of china limited,china construction bank corporation, industrial and commercial bank of china.Moody's on chinese banks - downgrade of the three policy banks is mainly driven by their very close linkages with the sovereign's credit quality.Moody's says downgraded long-term issuer ratings and/or senior unsecured debt ratings of three chinese policy banks to a1 from aa3.