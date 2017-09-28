Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SGL Carbon: antitrust authorities approve sale of graphite electrode business to Showa Denko

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE :ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES APPROVE SALE OF SGL GROUP’S GRAPHITE ELECTRODE BUSINESS TO SHOWA DENKO.PREPARATIONS ARE UNDER WAY FOR THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE CORPORATE BOND 2013/2021.IS CURRENTLY EXPECTING CASH PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF AT LEAST 230 MILLION EUROS.250 MILLION EUROS CORPORATE BOND WILL BE REDEEMED EARLY WITH THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THE GRAPHITE ELECTRODE BUSINESS.CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH ORIGINAL NOMINAL OF 240 MILLION EUROS AND MATURITY IN JAN 2018 TO BE PAID BACK AT MATURITY WITH PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF CFL/CE BUSINESS‍​.

Showa Denko to buy SGL GE Holding GmbH and to sell SGL GE Carbon Holding to Tokai Carbon

Sept 28(Reuters) - Showa Denko KK <4004.T>:Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in SGL GE Holding GmbH, effective Oct. 2.Price undetermined .Says it will sell U.S.-based firm SGL GE Carbon Holding LLC, a wholly owned unit of SGL GE Holding GmbH, to Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <<<5301.T>>> after the acquisition, for 12.9 billion yen, in early November .

Showa Denko's petrochemical business to likely surpass 2017 operating profit guidance - Nikkei

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Showa Denko's petrochemical business likely will surpass operating profit guidance by nearly 10 percent for 2017 - Nikkei.Showa Denko KK projects chemical & materials segment operating profit to climb 21 percent to 25 billion yen ($222 million) for fiscal year ending in Dec - Nikkei.Market expects Showa Denko to upgrade its full-year guidance - Nikkei.

SHOKO receives report from special investigation committee

April 17(Reuters) - SHOKO Co Ltd <8090.T>:Says the co, which is unit of Showa Denko <<<4004.T>>> received report from special investigation committee, confirming several deals as funds round-trip transaction, not real deals, in its unit BE International Corporation.Says it is considering to restate financial reports for previous years from FY 2014.

Showa Denko to partner with Carabao Group to produce aluminum cans - Nikkei

Nikkei: Will produce aluminum cans together with Thai energy drink brewer Carabao Group - Nikkei . Showa's aluminum can unit will own 26 pct of a joint venture, and Carabao 74 pct, with the partners investing a total of roughly 2.2 billion baht - Nikkei . Company's to build a plant that can churn out 1 billion cans per year in Chachoengsao Province, near Bangkok, aiming to start operations in 2018 - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2ocbsgJ) Further company coverage: [4004.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Showa Denko receives approval to extend submitting of annual report for FY 2016

Showa Denko KK <4004.T> :Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the annual report for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016 to May 1, instead of March 31.

Showa Denko KK announces delay in submitting full year report for FY 2016

Showa Denko KK <4004.T>:Says it has filed for delay in submitting the full year report for fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2016, to a deadline of May 1, 2017, from March 31, 2017.

A&A Material signs business alliance of refractory double layer pipe business with Showa Denko Kenzai

A&A Material <5391.T>: Says it signed a business alliance of refractory double layer pipe business with Showa Denko Kenzai .Says the two companies will start the business on April 1.

Showa Denko expects extraordinary loss for Q4 of FY 2015; expects extraordinary profit for FY 2015; lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

Showa Denko KK:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 10,184 mln yen recorded as impairment loss for Q4 of fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Says it expects an extraordinary profit of 6,328 mln yen recorded as gain on sale of securities for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 780,958 mln yen from 785,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 33,672 mln yen from 34,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 32,225 mln yen from 31,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 969 mln yen from 7,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 0.68 yen from 4.90 yen.Says revenue outlook lowered due to the decreased sale price, and ordinary profit outlook raised due to improvement in financial balance and foreign exchange gains.

Showa Denko KK lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

Showa Denko KK:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 785,000 million yen from 825,000 million yen for FY ending Dec. 2015.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 34,000 million yen from 40,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 31,000 million yen from 37,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 7,000 million yen from 10,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 4.90 yen from 7.00 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 810.87 billion yen, net income of 9.17 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the low sales is the main reason for the forecast.