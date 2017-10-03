Edition:
United States

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)

4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

751JPY
12:07am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥46 (+6.52%)
Prev Close
¥705
Open
¥720
Day's High
¥751
Day's Low
¥719
Volume
17,894,000
Avg. Vol
8,073,705
52-wk High
¥751
52-wk Low
¥440

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 05:19am EDT 

Oct 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 03:10am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016 .* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31, 2018.* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees .  Full Article

Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 12:41pm EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Valent U.S.A. Llc :Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. LLC announce expanded partnership in Roundup Ready Plus® Crop Management Solutions.Monsanto, unit of Sumitomo Chemical Company expanded partnership in 2018 Roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions platform.Valent will offer valor and fierce brands as exclusive preemergence ppo residual herbicides in program.Rowel herbicide and Rowel FX Herbicide will be phased out to streamline product offerings in program​.  Full Article

Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:19pm EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen .Sumitomo Chemical will take in 10 to 20 employees from operation, production facilities to remain under Kyowa Hakko's wing .  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101
Sunday, 2 Jul 2017 11:24pm EDT 

July 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).  Full Article

Sumitomo Chemical says application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 02:58am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd <4005.T>:* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.* Says IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018.  Full Article

Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining plan to construct LNG terminal -Nikkei
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 05:59pm EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining Plan to construct a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal and a gas-fired power plant in Ehime prefecture - Nikkei.Project will cost around 60 billion yen to 70 billion yen ($541 million to $632 million), with work slated to begin in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Monday, 29 May 2017 04:55am EDT 

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018.  Full Article

Koei Chemical to sell land
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 12:32am EDT 

April 25(Reuters) - Koei Chemical Co Ltd <4367.T>:Says it will sell a plot of land in Osaka, to Nitori Holdings Co.,Ltd <<<9843.T>>> ,on June 30.  Full Article

Koei Chemical to sell land in Osaka
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 11:08pm EST 

Koei Chemical Co Ltd <4367.T> :Says it plans to sell a plant of land located in Osaka at an undisclosed price on March 31.  Full Article

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Kayac to buy system for 70 mln yen

* Says it will buy a system for 70 million yen from SuMiKa Co.,Ltd., effective Sept. 19

» More 4005.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials