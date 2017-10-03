Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Oct 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016 .* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31, 2018.* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees .

Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Valent U.S.A. Llc :Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. LLC announce expanded partnership in Roundup Ready Plus® Crop Management Solutions.Monsanto, unit of Sumitomo Chemical Company expanded partnership in 2018 Roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions platform.Valent will offer valor and fierce brands as exclusive preemergence ppo residual herbicides in program.Rowel herbicide and Rowel FX Herbicide will be phased out to streamline product offerings in program​.

Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen .Sumitomo Chemical will take in 10 to 20 employees from operation, production facilities to remain under Kyowa Hakko's wing .

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101

July 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Sumitomo Chemical says application of International Financial Reporting Standards

May 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd <4005.T>:* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.* Says IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018.

Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining plan to construct LNG terminal -Nikkei

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining Plan to construct a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal and a gas-fired power plant in Ehime prefecture - Nikkei.Project will cost around 60 billion yen to 70 billion yen ($541 million to $632 million), with work slated to begin in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018.

Koei Chemical to sell land

April 25(Reuters) - Koei Chemical Co Ltd <4367.T>:Says it will sell a plot of land in Osaka, to Nitori Holdings Co.,Ltd <<<9843.T>>> ,on June 30.

Koei Chemical to sell land in Osaka

