Tosoh Corp (4042.T)

4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,563JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥51 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
¥2,512
Open
¥2,541
Day's High
¥2,567
Day's Low
¥2,526
Volume
1,386,500
Avg. Vol
2,078,490
52-wk High
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tosoh Corp's April-September oper profit grew 30% YOY- Nikkei‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 01:13pm EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei‍​.Tosoh Corp's April-September sales apparently grew to 370 billion yen & operating profit for April-September likely reached about 55 billion yen -Nikkei‍​.  Full Article

Tosoh announces change of president
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 11:00pm EST 

Tosoh Corp:Appoints Toshinori Yamamoto as new president of the co to succeed Kenichi Udagawa, effective on March 1.  Full Article

