Tosoh Corp (4042.T)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei‍​.Tosoh Corp's April-September sales apparently grew to 370 billion yen & operating profit for April-September likely reached about 55 billion yen -Nikkei‍​.

Tosoh Corp:Appoints Toshinori Yamamoto as new president of the co to succeed Kenichi Udagawa, effective on March 1.