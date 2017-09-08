Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I upgrades Tokuyama's rating to "BBB" and says positive outlook -R&I
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 02:33am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "BBB" from "BBB-" -R&I.Says rating outlook positive -R&I.  Full Article

Tokuyama to postpone selling entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to end of May
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 03:40am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>:* Says it will postpone selling entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to OCI Co Ltd <010060.KS> to the end of May .* The previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 28, 2016 .  Full Article

Tokuyama to merge Yamaguchi-based unit
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 03:41am EST 

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned Yamaguchi-based unit which is mainly engaged in anhydrous silicic acid soda related business, effective on April 1, 2017 .Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Tokuyama to sell entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. for $98 mln
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 02:08am EDT 

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>: Says it will sell entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to OCI Company Ltd. <010060.KS> for $98 million .Says effective date on March 31, 2017.  Full Article

R&I removes Tokuyama from rating monitor and affirms "BBB-" with stable outlook
Friday, 13 May 2016 02:40am EDT 

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the co from rating monitor . Says R&I affirmed rating on the co at "BBB-" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Tokuyama announces changes of auditor
Thursday, 12 May 2016 02:00am EDT 

Tokuyama <4043.T>:Says it appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC as new auditor to succeed Yamaguchi kansa houjin., effective June 24.  Full Article

Tokuyama Corp to ramp up polycrystalline silicon production - Reuters News
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 02:20pm EDT 

Tokuyama Corp:Tokuyama to restart a polycrystalline silicon production line at its Tokuyama factory in Yamaguchi Prefecture - Nikkei.Says workforce at the Tokyo offices will be scaled down from approximately 250 to about 150 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Tokuyama to sell property and expects extraordinary profit for Q4 of FY 2016
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 01:00am EST 

Tokuyama Corp:To sell property including land and buliding located in Tokyo to a Japan-based company, planned on March 31, 2016.Expected extraordinary profit of about 4 bln yen for Q4 of FY ending March 2016 for this selling.  Full Article

