R&I upgrades Tokuyama's rating to "BBB" and says positive outlook -R&I

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "BBB" from "BBB-" -R&I.Says rating outlook positive -R&I.

Tokuyama to postpone selling entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to end of May

April 26 (Reuters) - Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>:* Says it will postpone selling entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to OCI Co Ltd <010060.KS> to the end of May .* The previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 28, 2016 .

Tokuyama to merge Yamaguchi-based unit

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned Yamaguchi-based unit which is mainly engaged in anhydrous silicic acid soda related business, effective on April 1, 2017 .Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.

Tokuyama to sell entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. for $98 mln

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>: Says it will sell entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to OCI Company Ltd. <010060.KS> for $98 million .Says effective date on March 31, 2017.

R&I removes Tokuyama from rating monitor and affirms "BBB-" with stable outlook

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the co from rating monitor . Says R&I affirmed rating on the co at "BBB-" .Says rating outlook stable.

Tokuyama announces changes of auditor

Tokuyama <4043.T>:Says it appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC as new auditor to succeed Yamaguchi kansa houjin., effective June 24.

Tokuyama Corp to ramp up polycrystalline silicon production - Reuters News

Tokuyama Corp:Tokuyama to restart a polycrystalline silicon production line at its Tokuyama factory in Yamaguchi Prefecture - Nikkei.Says workforce at the Tokyo offices will be scaled down from approximately 250 to about 150 - Nikkei.

Tokuyama to sell property and expects extraordinary profit for Q4 of FY 2016

Tokuyama Corp:To sell property including land and buliding located in Tokyo to a Japan-based company, planned on March 31, 2016.Expected extraordinary profit of about 4 bln yen for Q4 of FY ending March 2016 for this selling.