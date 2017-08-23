Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denka fully acquires Germany-based firm Icon Genetics GmbH

Aug 23(Reuters) - Denka Co Ltd <4061.T>:Says it fully acquired Germany-based firm Icon Genetics GmbH on Aug. 21 .Acquisition plan was released on Aug. 7, 2015.

Denka to retire treasury shares

May 10(Reuters) - Denka Co Ltd <4061.T>:Says it will retire 23.2 million shares (4.97 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on May 15.Says the total shares outstanding 442.8 million shares after the retirement.

Denka names Shinsuke Yoshitaka as chairman and Manabu Yamamoto as president

Denka Co Ltd <4061.T>: Says it names Shinsuke Yoshitaka as chairman and Manabu Yamamoto as president .Says effective April 1.

Denka completes share repurchase

Denka Company Limited:Completed repurchase of 8,331,000 shares of its common stock.Shares repurchased at the price of 3,799,924,000 yen in total.Plan disclosed on March 7.

Denka updates share repurchase status

Denka Company Limited:Repurchased 3,500,000 shares for 1,613,999,000 yen in total from March 1 to March 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 7.Says accumulatively repurchased 3,500,000 shares for 1,613,999,000 yen in total as of March 31.

Denka to repurchase up to 950,000 shares

Denka Company Limited:Says to repurchase up to 950,000 shares, representing a 2.11 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 3.8 bln yen in total.Says repurchase period from March 8, 2016 to March 7, 2017.