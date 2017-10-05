Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)
11,295JPY
12:12am EDT
¥330 (+3.01%)
¥10,965
¥11,265
¥11,310
¥11,120
1,425,300
1,133,568
¥11,310
¥7,400
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Shin-Etsu Chemical's rating at "AA" and announces outlook stable -R&I
April 26 (Reuters) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd <4063.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Shin-Etsu Chemical announces change of president
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Appoints Yatsuhiko Saitou as new president to succeed Shunzo Mori, effective June 29. Full Article
R&I affirms Shin-Etsu Chemical‘s rating at "AA" and stable outlook
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
BRIEF-Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei
* Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2xVHLos] Further company coverage: