Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)

4063.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

11,295JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥330 (+3.01%)
Prev Close
¥10,965
Open
¥11,265
Day's High
¥11,310
Day's Low
¥11,120
Volume
1,425,300
Avg. Vol
1,133,568
52-wk High
¥11,310
52-wk Low
¥7,400

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 01:21pm EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Shin-Etsu Chemical's rating at "AA" and announces outlook stable -R&I
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 02:23am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd <4063.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Shin-Etsu Chemical announces change of president
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Appoints Yatsuhiko Saitou as new president to succeed Shunzo Mori, effective June 29.  Full Article

R&I affirms Shin-Etsu Chemical‘s rating at "AA" and stable outlook
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

BRIEF-Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei

* Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2xVHLos] Further company coverage:

