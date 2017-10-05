Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei.

April 26 (Reuters) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd <4063.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Shin-Etsu Chemical announces change of president

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Appoints Yatsuhiko Saitou as new president to succeed Shunzo Mori, effective June 29.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable.