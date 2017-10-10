Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex
Sept 29(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.<<<4217.T>>>.Price undetermined .Says the company will cut stake in Kyowa Medex to 33.4 percent .Transaction date on Jan. 4, 2018. Full Article
R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Aug 25(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Kyowa Hakko Kirin says U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Mogamulizumab
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T> - :US Food and Drug Administration grants breakthrough therapy designation for Mogamulizumab for the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome.Initiated discussions with other regulatory authorities concerning plans for marketing authorization applications for Mogamulizumab in CTCL. Full Article
Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen .Sumitomo Chemical will take in 10 to 20 employees from operation, production facilities to remain under Kyowa Hakko's wing . Full Article
Arqule trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival
Arqule Inc
Kyowa Hakko Kirin sets up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd.
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>: Says it set up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd. .Says the capital is 100 million yen. Full Article
R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable. Full Article
Medgenics enters collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Medgenics Inc
