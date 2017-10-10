Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc ::ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION.ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR BLA IS APRIL 17, 2018​.ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - FDA HAS NOT INFORMED COMPANIES WHETHER AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION WILL BE NEEDED​.ULTRAGENYX - FDA ACCEPTED BLA FOR BUROSUMAB TO TREAT PEDIATRIC, ADULT PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS​.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex

Sept 29(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.<<<4217.T>>>.Price undetermined .Says the company will cut stake in Kyowa Medex to 33.4 percent .Transaction date on Jan. 4, 2018.

R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Aug 25(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin says U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Mogamulizumab

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T> - :US Food and Drug Administration grants breakthrough therapy designation for Mogamulizumab for the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome.Initiated discussions with other regulatory authorities concerning plans for marketing authorization applications for Mogamulizumab in CTCL.

Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen .Sumitomo Chemical will take in 10 to 20 employees from operation, production facilities to remain under Kyowa Hakko's wing .

Arqule trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival

Arqule Inc : Trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (pfs). . There were no new safety issues observed in trial .Its partner, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, announced top-line results of JET-HCC phase 3 trial of Tivantinib in Japan.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin sets up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>: Says it set up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd. .Says the capital is 100 million yen.

R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable.

Medgenics enters collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Medgenics Inc : Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko's anti-light monoclonal antibody . Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017 . Upon completion of signal finding study in severe pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights to develop program . Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa Hakko Kirin .Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing arrangement.