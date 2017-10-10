Edition:
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)

4151.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,035JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,022
Open
¥2,045
Day's High
¥2,050
Day's Low
¥2,027
Volume
474,800
Avg. Vol
1,102,419
52-wk High
¥2,131
52-wk Low
¥1,424

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 08:30am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc ::ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION.ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR BLA IS APRIL 17, 2018​.ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - FDA HAS NOT INFORMED COMPANIES WHETHER AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION WILL BE NEEDED​.ULTRAGENYX - FDA ACCEPTED BLA FOR BUROSUMAB TO TREAT PEDIATRIC, ADULT PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS​.  Full Article

Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 03:07am EDT 

Sept 29(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.<<<4217.T>>>.Price undetermined .Says the company will cut stake in Kyowa Medex to 33.4 percent .Transaction date on Jan. 4, 2018.  Full Article

R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 02:58am EDT 

Aug 25(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Kyowa Hakko Kirin says U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Mogamulizumab
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 02:30am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T> - :US Food and Drug Administration grants breakthrough therapy designation for Mogamulizumab for the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome.Initiated discussions with other regulatory authorities concerning plans for marketing authorization applications for Mogamulizumab in CTCL.  Full Article

Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:19pm EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen .Sumitomo Chemical will take in 10 to 20 employees from operation, production facilities to remain under Kyowa Hakko's wing .  Full Article

Arqule trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 07:00am EDT 

Arqule Inc : Trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (pfs). . There were no new safety issues observed in trial .Its partner, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, announced top-line results of JET-HCC phase 3 trial of Tivantinib in Japan.  Full Article

Kyowa Hakko Kirin sets up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd.
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 12:16am EST 

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T>: Says it set up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd. .Says the capital is 100 million yen.  Full Article

R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 02:14am EDT 

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd <4151.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Medgenics enters collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 07:00am EDT 

Medgenics Inc : Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko's anti-light monoclonal antibody . Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017 . Upon completion of signal finding study in severe pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights to develop program . Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa Hakko Kirin .Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing arrangement.  Full Article

ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB'S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION

ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB'S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION

