July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui Chemicals' operating profit for April-June quarter appears to have remained unchanged from a year earlier at around 25 billion yen - Nikkei‍​.

July 14(Reuters) - Mitsui Chemicals Inc <4183.T>:Says it will issue 46th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen, with a payment date on July 24.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 23, 2027 and coupon rate 0.37 percent per annum.Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will serve as underwriters.

July 14(Reuters) - Mitsui Chemicals Inc <4183.T>:Says it will issue 45th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen, with a payment date on July 24.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 24 2024 and coupon rate 0.26 percent per annum.Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will serve as underwriters.

May 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui Chemicals Inc operating profit is expected to jump 40 percent to more than 100 billion yen ($886 million) for the year ended in March - Nikkei.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc <4183.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

: Mitsui Chemicals' operating profit for six months ending sept will likely rise around 5% on the year to a little over 43 bln yen ($411 mln)- Nikkei .Mitsui Chemicals' sales are expected to shrink about 20% to about 570 bln yen for the six months ending September - Nikkei.

Mitsui Chemicals expects extraordinary loss and amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Mitsui Chemicals Inc:Expects an extraordinary loss of 19.5 bln yen for Q4 of FY ended March 2016.An impairment loss for goodwill was forecasted because MCI examined future recoverability of investments in dental materials business by executing an impairment test based on Japan-GAAP and considering current business conditions.Says the company decreased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,343,900 mln yen from 1,355,000 mln yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 70,900 mln yen from 70,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 63,200 mln yen from 60,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 23,000 mln yen from 35,000 mln yen.Earnings per share decreased to 22.98 yen from 34.98 yen.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc:R&I affirms Mitsui Chemicals's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook from negative.