Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma completes purchase of NeuroDerm

Oct 18(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp <4508.T>:Says it completed purchase of NeuroDerm Ltd << >>.Purchase plan was announced on July 24.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma sells drug sales unit

Oct 2(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp <4508.T>:Says it sold 100 percent stake in a drug sales unit to Nipro, on Oct. 1.Previous plan was announced on March 28.

Mitsubishi Chemical's operating profit apparently grew 30 pct for April-June quarter - Nikkei

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp's operating profit apparently grew 30% to almost 90 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp's sales revenue likely climbed 9% to about 900 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings consolidated subsidiary to buy NeuroDerm for about $1.1 bln

July 24(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp <4188.T>:Says its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp <<<4508.T>>> will buy NeuroDerm Ltd << >>, for about $1.1 billion (about 124.1 billion yen), $39 per share, effective October .

Jingdong Group to start a vegetable factory in tie-up with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei.Jingdong's vegetable factory, costing about 800 million yen, will be supplied by Mitsubishi Chemical, and is slated to open by next spring - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook-R&I

June 12 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp <4508.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings' sales for year ended in March dropped 5% on ifrs-adjusted basis -Nikkei

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings' core operating income seen rising 3 percent to nearly 310 billion yen for the year ended in march - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings' sales for the year ended in March dropped 5% on an IFRS-adjusted basis - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings' core operating income is expected to grow again in the current fiscal year through March 2018 - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Chemical's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

April 18 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp <4188.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to sell drug sales unit to Nipro after company division

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp <4508.T>: Says the co will transfer generic drug business and part of long-listed drugs business to its wholly owned unit, an Osaka-based drug sales firm, via company division . Says the co plans to sell 100 percent stake in the drug sales unit to Nipro Corp <8086.T> .Says effective Oct. 1.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings buys back 33.4 mln shares via ToSTNeT-3

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp <4188.T> :Says it repurchased about 33.4 million shares of common stock via ToSTNeT-3, for 30.0 billion yen in total, on March 15.